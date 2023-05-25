John Harvey Field saw host to a new varsity sport on Friday, May 19, as the Big Lake/Princeton boys lacrosse team came to town to battle the St. Cloud Crush.

Sports PBL Lax falls to St Cloud 1.jpg

Big Lake/Princeton’s co-op now enters into the final week of the regular season.

The inaugural contest did not go in the Hornets’ favor, with the team falling by a 14-1 margin to the Crush under the Friday night lights.

