Joe Beckman to inspire human connection in Milaca

Milaca Schools Family Fun Night welcomes the speaker
Update: Family Fun Night has been postponed due to weather. A new date will be determined in the future.
Milaca Public Schools is gearing up for a night of fun for its Family Fun Night tonight, Thursday, March 9.
The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria where all who attend can receive a free meal.
Following the meal at 6:30 p.m., attendees are invited to the seats of Dahlager Theater where motivational speaker Joe Beckman will be giving a talk on mental health and human connection.
Beckman has been a motivational speaker for the majority of his career, even starting out in college speaking and hosting events for nonprofit organizations.
Around seven years ago, Beckman and his brother-in-law made the decision to start their own company called TILL360 which helps schools create a positive, high-quality education environment for students and staff.
“Seven years ago, we could really see this slipping in human connection that was starting to happen, and mental health (issues) were on the rise, but if we’re not talking about the human connection piece, that’s kind of the underlying thing that’s happening right now that’s missing (in the conversation of mental health). That’s kind of the one thing that I’m good at, is those connections,” Beckman said.
Beckman travels to schools across the country speaking to students, teachers, and parents about the importance of human connection in the world of technology we live in today.
With themes of self-worth, resilience, personal choices, and the legacies we leave behind, Beckman’s goal is to bring people back together outside of their computers and TV’s.
“People should expect to walk away with some ideas and resources and some inspiration on how we can sort of reclaim human connection,” Beckman said. “I’m not the only person or parent who sees what’s going on. The most important thing isn’t my talk, it’s what they do afterwards with it. The conversations and what happens in the community. I hope there’s people that take some action after I go because motivation without application doesn’t really mean all that much.”
Beckman has also written the book “Just Look Up: Five Life Saving Phrases Every Human Needs to Hear” which is available to purchase on Amazon, Audible, and his website https://justlookupbook.com/.
Beckman will be sharing his motivational words from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. during Family Fun Night for everyone from fourth grade and up.
“I just hope that it’s a good conversation starter for people so that they feel like they can talk about it, instead of them feeling like they are the only person who feels this way,” Beckman said.
For those with children in third grade or younger, free childcare will be available during the event with entertainment by Robert the Magician.
Those interested in Family Fun Night do not need to have or be a student in Milaca schools to attend Family Fun Night, and the event is completely free for those interested.
