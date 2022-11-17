 Skip to main content
Jack Edmonds returns to Princeton City Council after two year break

Jack edmonds.jpg

Jack Edmonds

Former Princeton City Council member Jack Edmonds will be returning to the council after a two year break following the results of the 2022 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Before his time on the city council began, Edmonds served on the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners for eight years. At the end of those eight years, he lost his re-election which originally motivated him to run for Princeton City Council, and he got it.

