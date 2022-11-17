Jack Edmonds returns to Princeton City Council after two year break

Former Princeton City Council member Jack Edmonds will be returning to the council after a two year break following the results of the 2022 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Before his time on the city council began, Edmonds served on the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners for eight years. At the end of those eight years, he lost his re-election which originally motivated him to run for Princeton City Council, and he got it.
Edmonds served on the city council for four years after which he made the decision to run for county commissioner once again. However, Edmonds lost his re-election campaign resulting in the two year break from serving as a city council member.
“I had a little bit of a break. Two years ago I ran for county board again and was beat by the same person again,” Edmonds said. “So, I went for city council this time around and it went well.”
Edmonds stated that he decided to run for city council this time around after being encouraged by multiple community members to do so.
“I was encouraged by several people to run for it, so I did. There was a vacant position and I was asked by a number of people if I would consider running. If there hadn’t been a vacant position, I don’t know if I would have run or not,” Edmonds said.
Jack Edmonds ran against his opponents Jenny Gerold, Ben Lewis, and Carrie Ann Petersen. There were two open seats on the Princeton City Council in the 2022 general election, and Edmonds and Gerold both won the majority votes.
Edmonds ended the election with the highest number of votes at 765 followed by Gerold with 704. Petersen ended the night with 667 votes, and Lewis finished with 511.
“They’re incredible people (Edmonds’s opponents). It was a good campaign. When I campaign, I campaign to get people to vote for me not against anybody,” Edmonds said. “This is my seventh local election, so I’ve been around. I’ve won three and lost three, and now this one is the tie breaker.”
Edmonds stated he feels gratified and flattered by the support he has received from the Princeton community.
“Thank you. I am gratified and flattered by the support. Hopefully I can conduct city business in - there’s no right or wrong way - the right way for some or the wrong way for some. That’s politics, you can’t please everybody,” Edmonds said.
Looking into the future, Edmonds is optimistic about the trajectory and growth of the city, and he is looking forward to being back on the city council.
“I’m looking forward to it. I have my lifetime history here in the Princeton area, going up here, going to school here. About the last 20 years or so I’ve been really hands-on with committees and elections. I’m very optimistic and very positive about Princeton,” Edmonds said. “I think we have good personnel in place as far as departments. We’re moving ahead, I think we’re doing well.”
Edmonds will assume his role on the Princeton City Council in early January of 2023.
