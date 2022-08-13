Jumping out to the early 4-0 lead, the Isanti Redbirds never looked back, punching their ticket to the Class C State Tournament with a 7-2 win over the Princeton Panthers on Friday, Aug. 12 at Solheim Veterans Field. 

IMG_9992.JPG

The Princeton Panthers suffered a 7-2 loss on Friday night to the Isanti Redbirds with a state berth on the line at Solheim Veterans Field. Princeton will now play again on Sunday morning to again aim to try to clinch a berth to state. 

Scoring two runs in the first and two runs in the second, the Redbirds held the 4-0 advantage, after getting to Princeton starting pitcher Sam Archer early. 

Load comments