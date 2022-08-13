The Princeton Panthers suffered a 7-2 loss on Friday night to the Isanti Redbirds with a state berth on the line at Solheim Veterans Field. Princeton will now play again on Sunday morning to again aim to try to clinch a berth to state.
Jumping out to the early 4-0 lead, the Isanti Redbirds never looked back, punching their ticket to the Class C State Tournamentwith a 7-2 win over the Princeton Panthers on Friday, Aug. 12 at Solheim Veterans Field.
Scoring two runs in the first and two runs in the second, the Redbirds held the 4-0 advantage, after getting to Princeton starting pitcher Sam Archer early.
From there, Logan Kalis took over on the mound.
Allowing just two runs in the complete-game effort, Kalis pitched the Redbirds to the victory. Archer suffered the loss for the Panthers.
Leading at the plate, Isanti had a three-headed attack as Matt Duong, Blaze Hogie and Logan combined for eight hits and six RBIs on the night to power the offense.
Now the Redbirds will wait until Sunday to play their next contest with state seeding on the line. As for the Panthers, they play Sunday morning, where a win will again punch their ticket to state.
With a win for Princeton, the two will play again on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., again at Solheim Veterans Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.