Interior designer making her mark in Princeton with new business

A local interior designer is making her way out of the woodwork after starting her own business in the fall of 2022.
Melissa Mathieu moved to Princeton when she was in ninth grade and graduated from Princeton High School before getting her bachelors degree in interior design from the Art Institute of Minnesota.
Mathieu knew she wanted to be an interior designer since she was eight years old.
“I have known since I was really little, like I think I was eight years old. My mom used to work for a corporate commercial contracting company and they had a ‘take your daughter to work day’. She brought me there and she didn’t know where to put me, so she put me with the interior designers. I walked into their material room and I fell in love,” Mathieu said.
Right out of college, Mathieu struggled to find her way into a career and began her journey working at Home Depot.
“In college we focused more on the commercial side of it, but that’s such a hard industry to get into if you don’t have the experience,” Mathieu said.
She spent multiple years working for a variety of different interior design companies doing designs for commercial businesses where she learned skills in computer rendering programs, gained corporate experience, how contracting and construction work with her designs, and more.
However, Mathieu struggled to find joy within her jobs.
Mathieu worked at a company out of Plymouth when she decided she wanted to start pursuing a job that would give her a better creative outlet. So, she started to teach herself how to work for herself.
“I started teaching myself how to use different programs which is the rendering program I use now, I kind of self-taught myself. I started becoming really good at rendering and I started throwing it out there on Facebook,” Mathieu said. “I had three different companies reach out to me for different states. I had interviews with all three and they all offered me the job which blew me away. The one in New York I clicked with the most.”
Mathieu worked for that company for a while learning how to accessorize and decorate a residential space. But still, Mathieu was not as happy as she would have liked in her career. So, she made the decision to build her own interior design business, Melissa Mathieu Designs.
“I realized that I could be doing more on my own and making more money. I started learning my value,” Mathieu said. “I just recently made the jump in October, so it’s only been a few months. It’s been really great. I love what I do.”
Through her own business, Mathieu has been able to shape her career into something she loves doing everyday in a way that allows her creativity to flourish.
While she makes sure each client’s space is perfect for them, Mathieu’s personal style is full of color, texture, and patterns.
“I personally love color and mixing patterns with color and using texture, I’m a big texture person. I think my personal style is more of a modern transitional and using lots of mixed metals. I also personally like the glitz and glam,” Mathieu said.
Mathieu takes on a variety of design projects ranging from a single room in a residential home to large commercial spaces.
Working very closely with her clients, Mathieu takes them through a preliminary questionnaire and a free 15-minute phone conversation to get to know them, the project, and the style they’re looking for.
Once that step is complete, the next is a visit to the space to see what the clients are looking to have redesigned and to generate ideas during a 90-minute consultation.
Finally, if everything clicks and Mathieu and the clients are in agreement, Mathieu draws up a contract and begins her design work.
“I really listen to your wants and needs. The questionnaire I have dives deep into how people live their lives, I like to figure out what they want in their spaces,” Mathieu said. “I want to make sure you’re going to be happy in your space. It’s a life-time thing you’re doing and I want to make sure it’s your space and you’re going to love it. I want you to be happy at the end of the day.”
To ensure the clients are happy with the designs, Mathieu creates a 2D rendering of the space where she can insert the designs and create a virtual walkthrough to give the clients a preview of what the finished product would look like.
Mathieu is excited to continue building her business in the Princeton area and is looking forward to taking on more unique projects.
“I want to keep doing what I’m doing, working for myself, enjoying my job and being happy, getting out there and meeting new people and coming across people that want to do fun and unique projects,” Mathieu said.
Learn more about Melissa Mathieu Designs on her website at https://www.melissamathieudesigns.com/.
