It’s no secret that the Albany girls basketball team is having a stellar season, as the Huskies sat at 19-1, ranked among the top teams of Class AA prior to the formidable foe coming to town to battle with the Milaca girls on Friday, Feb. 10.

Sports M GBB Falls to Albany.jpg

Abby Anderson (left) and Maggie Westling close in on a Albany player during the Wolves’ 66-53 loss to the Huskies on Feb. 10.  

Though staying close in the contest, the Wolves could not find a way to win over Albany, as the Huskies pulled away late for the 66-53 victory in a possible match up that could be seen in the Section 6AA Playoffs.

