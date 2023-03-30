 Skip to main content
Human remains of Isle man linked to overdose case

sheriff_press conf 2.jpeg
Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton held a press conference Tuesday, March 28 to share updated information about the murder of an Isle man whose body was found near Mille Lacs Lake.

 A. R. V. van Rheenen

After human remains were found on the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake, the homicide investigation has found links to an overdose fatality back in January.

Bradley Weyaus, 21 of Isle, has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Rodney Pendegayosh, Jr. of Isle. Alexis Elling, 21, of Rochester has been charged with aiding Weyaus.

