Human remains of Isle man linked to overdose case

After human remains were found on the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake, the homicide investigation has found links to an overdose fatality back in January.
Bradley Weyaus, 21 of Isle, has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Rodney Pendegayosh, Jr. of Isle. Alexis Elling, 21, of Rochester has been charged with aiding Weyaus.
At a press conference Tuesday, March 28, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said the investigation into a motive for the homicide led investigators to an overdose that happened at a residence outside Wahkon in January. Burton said Brandon Elling died of an overdose of fentanyl mixed with methamphetamines on Jan. 10 this year. Elling is the brother of Alexis Elling, who was charged as an accomplice after the fact in the murder of Pendegayosh.
Burton said Brandon Elling’s overdose death is still an open investigation into who sold Elling the narcotics that killed him. Pendegayosh has been to that case.
Burton spoke of the massive amount of processing the investigation requires, with warrants needed for multiple properties, vehicles, as well as cell phones and social media accounts. He called the circumstances around the homicide “truly bizarre,” and said he has never seen anything like it in his 23 years in law enforcement.
A second female was implicated in the complaints brought against Weyaus and Elling. Burton said the sheriff’s office will not name the female at this time, but she is cooperating with law enforcement. As more information comes to the surface through the warrants, Burton said it is possible that Elling may see more charges brought against her, as well as other individuals not yet identified. But Burton believes both suspects now in custody are the primary individuals involved.
Preliminary cause of death for Pendegayosh was a gunshot wound to the chest, ruled as a homicide. It is unclear how long Pendegayosh was dead before his body was found in the abandoned plastic tote in the ditch. Burton said minor decomposition had begun, but the body was not frozen. It is believed that the body was moved multiple times to several locations before being found by the county workers.
Burton credited the swift arrests of Elling and Weyaus to the “cooperation and collaboration” between the county sheriff’s office and other responding agencies, especially of the Mille Lacs Tribal Police. Both Weyaus and Elling were initially arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the case.
