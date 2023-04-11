Head Coach: Brad Weber (6th season)
Assistant coaches: Kyle Fagen, Caden Weber, Jeremy Suelter, Brad Bleymeyer
Last year’s record: 2-11
Top returners: Cade Fagen, Cash McCrone, Declan Weber, Levi Hanson (PHS), Jacob Johnson (PHS), Eric Peredo, Jack Christensen, Trajan Mussehl.
It’s a big season for the 2023 Big Lake/Princeton boys’ lacrosse team. The coaching staff is excited because it’s the first season that they have 24 players ready for the season opener in program history.
“That certainly changes our mindset going into the season, both as players and coaches, and we feel we are going to be starting this season a couple of steps ahead of where we have been the last few years,” said Head Coach Brad Weber.
They’re looking forward to being more competitive this season. After going 2-11 a season ago, Weber doesn’t know if it will show up right away in the win column, but he expects the final results to be closer than before. Last season the Hornets were outscored 142-51. 14 of those goals were scored in a 14-13 win over Becker last April.
Big Lake High School juniors Cade Fagen, Cash McCrone and Declan Weber return as the backbone of the Big Lake/Princeton offense. Last year McCrone was second on the team in goals (11) and points (12) in 12 games played. Fagen was third in goals (7) and points (8) in 10 games. Weber had 3 goals and 1 assist in 12 games.
Levi Hanson, Jacob Johnson, Eric Peredo and Jack Christensen will be the backbones of the defense and Trajan Mussehl returns for his fourth season as the team’s goalie.
Fagen, Weber and Ethan Ballweber (PHS) helped the Hornets go about .500 in the faceoff X last season and should provide a boost on face-offs this season once again. Jack Midas, who does a good job fighting for ground balls, is also expected to spend some time doing faceoffs.
Weber said they need to “learn to play full games consistently before we win consistently.”
Game schedule (subject to change - home games at Big Lake High School):
Friday, April 14 vs Duluth (6:30 p.m.)
Monday, April 17 @ Becker (6 p.m.)
Thursday, April 20 @ Chisago Lakes (6 p.m.)
Friday, April 21 vs Minneapolis (6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, April 25 vs Becker (6:30 p.m.)
Friday, April 28 vs Osseo/Park Center (6:30 p.m.)
Monday, May 1 vs Rocori (6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, May 2 @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids (6:30 p.m.)
Thursday, May 11 @ Waconia (7 p.m.)
Friday, May 12 @ Monticello (6 p.m.)
Thursday, May 18 @ Brainerd (7 p.m.)
Friday, May 19 vs St. Cloud (6:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 24 @ Andover (6:30 p.m.)
