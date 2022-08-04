Honor roll Aug. 4

University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Ella M Piepgras
Frances M Buturian-Larson
Jackson E Ferry
Samantha C Gaspers
Michael R Angstman
Alexandra L Bailey
Adam P Boeckermann
Anna E Dahlen, Junior
Dane B Haubenschild
Kailyn M Paulson
Cole Paxton
Normandale Community College
Hannah Forsgren
Loras College
Spring 2022 Graduate
McKenzie Eckert B.S. Neuroscience and Criminal Justice
University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire
Spring 2022 Graduates
Kieran Lekatz, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing
Avary Pomerleau, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing
Bethel University
Brianna Haberman
Dionne Haberman
Michael Haberman
Sydney Eckert
Lisa Ecker
Robert Eckert
Lydia Hagstrom
David Hagstrom
Rebecca Hagstrom
Anna Jungroth
Damien Jungroth
Kim Jungroth
Anna Whitcomb
Gail Whitcomb
St. Cloud Technical & Community College
Spring 2022 Honors
Emma Dietz, President’s List
Mellanie-Rachel Goldsmith, President’s List
Haley Juetten, President’s List
Juamil Lezer, President’s List
Claire Milan, President’s List
Abigail Ohlenkamp, Dean’s List
Aiden Staup, Dean’s List
Josiah Carlson, Dean’s List
Lindsey Freeman, Dean’s List
Taylor Hart, President’s List
Branden Marudas, President’s List
Jeffrey Pfeiffer, Dean’s List
ShayLyn Prestidge, Dean’s List
Charissa Quigley, Dean’s List
Andrew Swenson, Dean’s List
Jeneva Marcano, President’s List
Kody Alickson, President’s List
Dalton Berger, President’s List
Ashton Cunningham, President’s List
Peter Gillette, Dean’s List
Sydney Haataja, President’s List
Devin Higgins, President’s List
Alyson Macziewski, President’s List
Amber Mathison, Dean’s List
Chelsea Medema, Dean’s List
Ethan Oswald, President’s List
Alyssa Peterson, President’s List
Claire Strawn, Dean’s List
Luke Wallsmith, Dean’s List
Madison Wiemann, President’s Lis
