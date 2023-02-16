Honesty. Integrity. Trust.

Joe Walsh impacted county in 9 years as county attorney
On Monday, Feb. 13 the office of Mille Lacs County Joe Walsh was empty.
The office was a place where Captain America graced the walls.
“He’s America’s greatest super hero,” Walsh says.
The influence of Walsh’s favorite singers Prince and Purple Rain were on the verge of becoming memories.
For the first time in nearly a decade, no litigation was being written from in front of the stand-up desk that had seen Walsh behind it for so many hours.
Walsh spent his last day at the office as Mille Lacs County attorney on Friday, Feb. 11. Walsh who was elected to office in 2014, is leaving the Mille Lacs County Courthouse in Milaca for a prosecutory job in California.
In the early 1980s, little did anyone know that the future of Mille Lacs County was taking shape in southeastern Minnesota.
But on a pair of Century Farms about 25 miles southeast of Rochester outside of Chatfield, Minnesota, the youngest of five children was cultivating his love of politics, Harry S. Truman, his commitment to his faith, and the desire to make the world around him a better place.
Maybe it was the hard work experienced on the working farm. Maybe it was his Catholic upbringing influenced by his mother’s job as a religious educator. Maybe it was the work ethic of his father, who worked in maintenance while maintaining the farm. Or maybe it was the small-town upbring where Joe Walsh first saw that “community” meant more than a place to live, but the coming together of many to create something truly special.
Walsh graduated at the top of his high school class and was the 1999 valedictorian at Chosen Valley High School in Chatfield. At Macalester College, he graduated Magna Cum Laude and earned a scholarship to the University of San Diego School of Law. He passed the California Bar Exam on his first take.
A job with the U.S. Federal Court in Las Vegas and at a law firm in Fresno, California, led to a path that would bring Walsh and his young family back home to Minnesota. He returned to Fillmore County, where his hometown of Chatfield sits on the far north edge of the county line. There he ran an unsuccessful campaign for county attorney- but his time as a county attorney was soon to come.
But first, Walsh put in time at a law firm in Chanhassen. In 2008 Walsh and his family moved to Princeton. He began work at a small law firm located on main street in Milaca when he joined the Curott & Associates law firm. Fifteen years later, its evident that Mille Lacs County shaped Joe Walsh and Joe Walsh shaped Mille Lacs County.
It might be because the Walshs immediately felt that they had found a home upon settling in Mille Lacs County.
“They are similar in size, nature and where their priorities are,” Walsh said in comparing his home of Chatfield to people of Princeton and Milaca.
Those priorities include family and going to church on Sunday.
“I share those values,” Walsh said.
And growing up in a rural community like Chatfield helped make Walsh a fit among the people of Mille Lacs County.
Growing up in rural Minnesota also shaped Walsh’s future in politics.
“Growing up in a rural community, I saw first-hand the lack of representation for rural communities,” Walsh said.
“I thought I could provide representation for those people, especially when it came to school funding, which is still something that is not resolved” he said.
That’s why, after moving to Princeton, Walsh ran for state representative as the Democratic challenger to incumbent Rep. Sondra Erickson in the 2012 election.
Walsh was defeated, and ran for county attorney two years later.
Walsh was 34-years-old when he and Mark Herzing were the top-two voter-getters in a three-way primary race that also featured then-county attorney Jan Jude.
Nine years later, Jude is a local attorney, Herzing is a district court judge, and Walsh is a 3-term county attorney who ran unopposed in the 2022 general election.
Walsh was a young first-time county attorney.
“I’ve learned a lot since then, and I still learn every day,” Walsh said.
No one can teach someone how to be a county attorney, he said.
“They say practice makes perfect, but you’re never going to be perfect in this job,” Walsh said.
With Walsh leaving his position, he says he’s taking what he learned along the way- including developing a reputation of honesty, integrity and trust- and is passing it along to those who will remain in the trenches in the office of the Mille Lacs County attorney.
Walsh had three priorities when he initially ran for office- priorities he still believes in today and has built his team in the county attorney’s office around: keeping the community safe, preventing violence crime through deterrence, and fiscal responsibility.
Walsh has tackled all three to the best of his ability and has strengthened the office of the Mille Lacs County attorney, he said.
“You keep the community safe by winning cases and putting forth the best evidence you can,” Walsh said.
That’s not easy when there is a skilled attorney working for the defense trying to undo the work of the county attorney’s office prosecutors, Walsh noted.
When it comes to deterring violence and crime, the simplest way is to hold people accountable for their actions.
It might sound simple, but in its simplest of forms, violence and crime is deterred if an offender is in jail or prison.
“You’re not able to commit a crime if you’re in prison,” Walsh said.
But there are non-prosecutorial ways to deter violence and crime, as well.
There are three programs that have been implemented under Walsh’s watch as county attorney that he is proud of and have played a role in shaping “today’s” Mille Lacs county. That’s the implementation of a social host ordinance, drug court, and domestic violence court.
“Rehabilitation can have the same effect on a community as deterrence,” Wash noted.
Finally, Walsh says he has held a very fiscal-responsible office.
The office has operated under budget most- if not all- of the years Walsh has been in office.
“And we’ve invested in the office using forfeiture dollars,” he said.
Upon being elected, he cut staff from nine attorneys to eight, a staffing level still maintained by the county attorney’s office.
Walsh has taken an active role in the court room as a prosecutor in order to maintain that staffing level.
Walsh has, without question, enjoyed his time as Mille Lacs County attorney.
It allowed him to realize one of his greatest joys.
“I got to be a problem solver every single day,” Walsh said.
“And most of the problems we solved,” he said.
Walsh says not every day was perfect- like the day the verdict was handed down in the Jason Sam kidnapping case.
“I particularly remember it because we didn’t get a guilty verdict,” Walsh said.
A day close to perfect was when the verdict came down in the David Joseph Smith III burglary case.
That 2016 case involved a felony conviction for an Onamia man who entered an occupied Onamia home and made threats of violence to its occupants.
The suspect served a 33 month sentence after a probation violation.
“It was excellent work by the sheriff’s office and current Sheriff Kyle Burton,” Walsh said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
