For the first time in history, the Princeton boys soccer team will be dancing at the Class AA Minnesota State High School State Tournament. The Tigers earned the berth after defeating the Becker Bulldogs on Thursday night in the Section 6AA Championship game, winning the contest 2-0 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

IMG_3388.JPG

Princeton's Timmy Donnay celebrates after netting his second goal versus Becker in the Section 6AA Championship on Thursday night in St. Michael. 

As both Mississippi 8 members felt each other out in the early goings of the contest, Princeton’s Timmy Donnay, fresh off a 2-goal performance in the Section Semifinals, got the Tigers going again.

