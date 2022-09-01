Historic log sleigh dedication kicks off lumberjack celebration

Getting off to a hot start and staying with the lumberjack theme, the 125th anniversary of the city of Milaca began with the branding of the Historic Log Sleigh in Rec Park on Aug. 26, kick starting the weekend of celebrations.
Though culminating with the fiery stamping of the logs, the ceremony had been over a year in the making for Mark Wubben.
“It started when I was at the Milaca museum, when Tom Sauer was giving me a grand tour of the back room and I happen to see the old sleigh stacked up the corner with the rotting wood and everything so I asked about it,” said Wubben.
After doing some digging of his own, Wubben soon discovered that the sleigh was connected to Milaca. “It’s really the only true big piece of history we have relating to that saw mill and to the city,” he said, referring to the Mille Lacs Lumber Company, that once stood right on the Rum River in Milaca.
From there, Wubben brought the idea to the city and the museum, and found support. After gathering enough donations, the idea for the Historic Log Sleigh became concrete.
As for why picking Rec Park to place the marker to Milaca, Wubben further wanted to connect the city to its old way of life.
“The spot of that sleigh and shelter was the initial starting of the city of Milaca, that’s why its located there, that was where planing mill was,” he said.
To bring it all together, Wubben also wanted to call back to the Mille Lacs Lumber Company. “I figured what better way to do it than to make a brand and brand it with the Mille Lacs Lumber Company that was there.”
Wubben, in his quest to find an original stamp, could not secure one. Not to be thwarted by the slight obstacle, Wubben took matters into his own hands by having one made for the ceremony.
“It was the final touch,” said Wubben of the brand made to replicate the old lumber company.
Putting it all together, in front of the crowd that had gathered on Friday night and after a brief speech, the weekend was lit off with the branding of six logs in the homage to Milaca’s old ties.
“You can’t lose that piece of history, it’s important to know how the city started,” said Wubben as he hopes the sleigh will bring in more traffic for both the city and museum going forward.
Following the branding of the sleigh, the rest of the night saw axe throwing, hosted by Nice Axe from Waite Park and a Rum River Log Race, featuring small numbered logs racing down the Rum, where winners received cash prizes that were donated by Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal.
