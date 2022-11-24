Highway 23 detour extended due to snow fall in the area

Last week’s snow fall in the Milaca and Foley areas has resulted in the Highway 23 construction between the two cities to continue past its original estimated completion date.
That means the Highway 23 detour between the two cities has been extended, as well, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
According to MnDOT, its crews were unable to put down road markings on the refurbished stretch of road due to last week’s snow..
“The contractor has some unfinished work, including striping, and we cannot remove the detour and safely open the road without delineation of the traffic lanes. Crews are working to reopen Hwy 23 as soon as possible,” MnDOT said in a statement issued Wednesday, Nov. 16.
“We recognize roadwork and detours are inconvenient, especially for those making daily commutes. We apologize and are grateful for your patience,” MnDOT continued.
Highway 23 is closed between the Rum River bridge in Milaca to about 13th Avenue in Foley. Traffic has been detoured between Milaca and Foley using County Road 12 in Mille Lacs County and County Road 4 in Benton County. A truck route is in place using Highway 95 between Highway 25 and Highway 169.
MnDOT stated that it hoped to complete the work sometime around Thanksgiving.
The project involved resurfacing Highway 23 for 12.5 miles between Milaca and Foley. In addition, turn lanes were added at five intersections along the highway for improved safety.
The project was originally scheduled to be completed by mid-November, according to MnDOT.
