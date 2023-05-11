Highway 23 construction between Foley and Milaca to resume May 22

Road construction between Milaca and Foley on Highway 23 is gearing up to begin again on Monday, May 22.
The construction will run until late July and require segments of lane closures and a short detour east of Foley, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
The construction is a continuation of a project through MnDOT which began in 2022. The first segment of the project included the reconstruction of roads from Broadway Avenue to east of 13th Avenue in Foley, a new roundabout at Eighth Avenue and Penn Street, resurfacing of 12.5 miles of highway between Foley and the Rum River bridge in Milaca, the replacement or repair of multiple culverts, and improved access at seven intersections along Highway 23.
The final segment of this construction project will complete pipe work delayed in 2022 due to supply delays, according to MnDOT.
Construction crews will replace the final box culvert at a stream between Lord Avenue and 13th Avenue in Foley which leads to a detour for through-traffic through late July. Crews will also pave the multi-use trail, complete concrete sidewalks, and curbs/gutters, and install permanent road markings in Foley to wrap up the project.
The detour will use Broadway Ave. S., County Road 4, and County Road 6 which will add one mile to the drive between Milaca and Foley, according to MnDOT. Highway 23 will remain open to local traffic east and west of the hard closure between Lord Avenue and 13th Avenue
Those who live, work, or visit withing the active work zone can expect delays, multiple crews and equipment, and periodic lane closures, according to MnDOT. Be prepared to stop or slow down as flaggers direct alternate one-way traffic, and use the nearest exit or entry to your destination to avoid delays.
MnDOT asks drivers to remain attentive, drive with caution, and never enter a road blocked by barriers or cones.
Check 511mn.org for the latest information and current road conditions.
To learn more about the Highway 23 construction project between Foley and Milaca, visit the project’s webpage at https://tinyurl.com/4z4jrk6r.
