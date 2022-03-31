Highway 169 construction in Elk River starting soon, will disrupt traffic for years

A road construction season like no other in Elk River is about to begin as the Minnesota Department of Transportation embarks on its plan to reconstruct 3 miles of Highway 169 in Elk River.
It will take all of three construction seasons with each one leaving the stretch of highway with one or two less stoplights.
It appears likely April 11 and May 2 this year are two dates you might want to mark on a calendar if you use the highway to get through Elk River or you live locally and you want to drive across town or to a nearby business during the project dubbed by city leaders as Highway 169 Redefine.
Upon completion on Nov. 1, 2024, the highway will be a freeway, leaving only one stoplight between Interstate 94 and Lake Mille Lacs.
MnDOT is urging people who cut through Elk River to make more use of Interstate 94, Interstate 35W and Highway 10 (outside of the construction zone in the Anoka area).
The project is expected to start in April, but there are not hard and fast start dates. A MnDOT official told the Star News on March 23 it is very likely that night work will begin on or about April 11.
Ames Construction has asked to start limited work before April 15, and the state has plans for a construction meeting with the general contractor sometime around April 6-8 to solidify the work plan for the month of April, according to Jim Eggert, MnDOT’s resident engineer for construction out of the St. Cloud office.
Eggert predicts the project will probably kick into a higher gear by Monday, May 2. That’s when northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane permanently until Nov. 1. “That’s when people are really going to start to see the impacts to traffic,” Eggert said.
Eggert said Ames wants to start work on building the crossovers near the Highway 10 bridge and at 197th Avenue.
“That work is more than likely going to be night work with nighttime lane closures redirecting traffic flow to one lane in each direction in the evening.
“It will probably be early May where we’ll do the traffic switch and we’ll start going heavy on the 10 bridge and 197th Avenue,” Eggert said. “Unfortunately, I don’t have exact dates. It will be dependent (on several factors).”
The one certainty Eggert said is the state won’t allow Ames to do any permanent traffic impacts prior to April 15 due to the potential for getting snow and ice.
“That’s where the nighttime lanes closures may come in prior to that, because if there is a projected snow, or in the event of snow or ice, they can get off the road relatively quickly,” Eggert said.
MnDOT is encouraging motorists who use this section of Highway 169 to plan ahead. Aside from winters, it will be an active work zone from April 2022 to November 2024. Both directions will be reduced to one lane of traffic with reduced speeds.
MnDOT officials say to seek alternate routes, give yourself extra time or travel at off-peak hours. They also ask people to check 511mn.org for the current road conditions and travel speeds.
Access will be open to all Elk River area visitors, residents and businesses; however, people are asked to expect changes.
The overall project includes four new interchanges. The project is being funded with $157 million in Corridors of Commerce funding.
2022 work zone
Work this season will include two bridges, freeway lanes, adjacent road and sidewalk connections, city utilities and underground infrastructure at:
•Highway 10/Highway 169 interchange.
•Northbound Highway 101/169 bridge over Highway 10.
•197th Avenue over Highway 169 interchange.
Information about future traffic impacts will be posted as details become available at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/elkriverfreeway.
With Highway 169 being reduced to one lane in both directions through each work area, access to and from Highway 169 and adjacent streets will change and motorists will follow local road signs to the next open access.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.