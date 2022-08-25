Heggies Pizza receives noise complaints from nearby resident

During the city council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18, the council was presented with a noise complaint concerning Heggies Pizza in Milaca’s industrial park.
A city resident living nearby Heggies filed a complaint concerning the sound and vibration of trucks idling at or around the Heggies premises. The complainant claimed that the sound of the trucks has been occurring throughout the night and into the early morning hours.
After the first official complaint by the complainant, Milaca’s city manager, Tammy Pfaff, sent a letter to Heggies to advise them of the issue dated July 29, 2022 of which the complainant was informed.
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the complainant filed a second complaint about the noise after not receiving any more communication from the city or Heggies regarding the issue.
In the second complaint, the complainant stated that the sound of the idling trucks had not abated and was still occurring all hours of the night and early morning.
“I was made aware I am not the first nor only resident of Milaca city that has made a complaint towards Heggies for this idling/vibration sound and other nuisances from this business,” the complainant wrote in their second complaint. “It is unfair for the citizens of Milaca City to be bothered in their own homes by this manufacturing plant. I cannot even have my windows open at night or in the early morning because of this.”
The complainant also quoted the City of Milaca ordinance 94.18 Public Nuisances Affecting Peace and Safety item F which states that the use or operation of devices that reproduce music, machines, or other devices which reproduce sound in a distinct and loud audible manner between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and can be heard at a distance of 50 feet from the property line outside the structure of the property is a violation of the ordinance.
The complainant’s residence fell outside of the 50 feet mentioned in the ordinance at around 800 feet away from Heggies Pizza according to Pfaff.
In response to the noise complaint and the letter from the city, Heggies Pizza sent a letter back to the city addressing the issue on Aug. 2.
In their letter, it was stated that the company moved to Milaca in 2008 and has made an effort to be a respectful and responsive member of the community.
They then went on to explain the noise the complainant had been hearing.
“The noise that is coming from our parking lot during the overnight hours stated is not from trucks idling, but rather compressors in our trucks keeping the temperature of the box on the truck with pizzas inside frozen,” Heggies Pizza wrote. “I wish I could tell you that there is a solution to this issue, but as a frozen pizza company we have no choice but to run those compressors.”
Additionally, Heggies stated that they have been running these compressors since they moved to Milaca and have not changed anything in their operations that would add to the noise level.
Heggies in their letter then offered to discuss the matter to explore any other options they have not investigated, but they felt the inability to run their freezer compressors during overnight hours would severely impact their ability to run their business.
After being presented with both the noise complaint and the letter received from Heggies Pizza about the issue, the city council felt that the noise of the compressors was a necessary part of Heggies running their business in the industrial park.
Acting mayor Dave Dillan stated that living next to an industrial park was similar to living next to a farm in that the sounds are unavoidable.
The council also discussed the reference of the ordinance 94.18 item F stated in the second formal noise complaint.
The city attorney stated that the ordinance referenced was written specifically for the generation of sound from music, radios, paging systems and other things of that nature, not in reference to industrial machinery.
The Milaca city council made the decision to look into adding language in the ordinance to exclude the industrial park from the ordinance referenced in the noise complaint.
