Healthcare services returning to Milaca

Healthcare services will be returning to the former Fairview clinic in Milaca later this year.
Mille Lacs Health System has leased space in the former clinic from owner Carvin Buzzell.
A lease was signed by the two parties on Monday, June 13, Buzzell told the Union-Times.
Returning healthcare to the former clinic site has been a priority for Buzzell since purchasing the former clinic from M Health Fairview and a deal he has been working to broker for about two years.
“I am excited that this modern facility will be here for our Milaca friends and neighbors,” Buzzell said in a prepared statement.
“We need to have a clinic and rehab close by. It’s more convenient and could be life-saving. I am honored and excited to partner with Mille Lacs Health System and look forward to a great long-term partnership,” Buzzell added.
Mille Lacs Health System, the largest healthcare provider in Mille Lacs County (M Health’s Princeton facility is located in Sherburne County), will initially lease about two-thirds of the building. Mille Lacs Health plans on occupying 20,000 of the building’s 33,000 square feet.
The new facility will open in late 2022 and will include physical therapy and chiropractic services currently offered by Mille Lacs Health System at 1000 Fifth Street SW- out at the Milaca Junction. Both Tony Hass, D. C. and Chad Barthelemy, physical therapist, will continue to serve Mille Lacs Health System chiropractic and physical therapy patients at the new location, Mille Lacs Health System officials said.
Bill Nelson, CEO of Mille Lacs Health System, addressed the company’s establishment of its new Milaca clinic.
“We are pleased to bring our award-winning high-quality family medical clinic services to the Milaca community,” Nelson said.
“Our physical therapy and chiropractic services have been very well-received by local Milaca residents. Our expansion in Milaca is in response to many of our patients who have asked us to offer more convenient services in the local Milaca area to help them achieve and maintain their health,” Nelson added.
The new Mille Lacs Health System facility will offer clinical appointments with providers, a laboratory for blood work, nurse injections, blood pressure checks, immunizations, and radiology. Rehabilitation services will include a team of professionals offering dynamic and comprehensive approaches to rehabilitative care.
The Milaca location will be fully staffed by an experienced team of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants with the possibility of specialists being offered in the future. Same day appointments will be available.
