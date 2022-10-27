Halloween coming alive for celebratory weekend events

Costume contests, Pumpkin Chunkin’, trick-or-treating, and more
“Spooky season” is about to reach its peak with Halloween just around the corner on Monday, Oct. 31.
Princeton and Milaca are gearing up to celebrate the holiday with multiple events through the communities all weekend, including daytime business trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events, and more.
On Friday, Oct. 28, Milaca is hosting its annual daytime trick-or-treating event with local businesses from 1-4 p.m. Participating businesses will have a bucket and a flag outside of their doors.
Starting off the Halloween weekend events on Saturday, Oct. 29, is the annual Pumpkin Chunkin’ at the Princeton Fairgrounds from 1-4 p.m.
Admission to the event is $2 per person or a maximum of $10 per family; ages 3 and under are free. Kids can come dressed in their Halloween costumes to chuck pumpkins from the trebuchet, enjoy face painting, caramel apples, hay rides, a petting zoo, and trunk-or-treating.
All proceeds from the Pumpkin Chunkin’ event go toward the Kinship for Youth Mentoring of Princeton.
Also in Princeton on Oct. 29 is the Free Grace United Trunk or Treat event following its church services. The service begins at 6 p.m. at the church, 2025 Second St. N., Princeton, and is open to all. Kids can attend the trunk or treat event dressed in their Halloween costumes as long as they are not scary or gory.
Sunken Ship Brewery in Princeton is celebrating its first Halloween with a Boos and Brews Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The event is family friendly for all — including the furry, four-legged family members — with a kids costume contest starting at 2 p.m., a dog costume contest at 4 p.m., and an adult costume contest at 7 p.m. Winners of the kids and dog costume contests will receive a goodie bag and winners of the adult costume contest will receive a $25 gift card.
Pumpkins will be available for kids to paint, and kids can also enter a coloring contest all day. Red Lobster will be serving food at the event from noon to 7 p.m. while Steve Kretsinger will be performing live music 6-9 p.m.
Lastly for Princeton’s Halloween events on Saturday, Oct. 29, is the Alpha and Omega Halloween Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hay rides will be available at $4 per person, a variety of pumpkins will be available for sale, local musicians will perform on the “International Truck Stage” throughout the day, and Alpha and Omega’s famous wood-fired pizzas will be served.
Closing the events on Oct. 29 is the Moonlight Jackpot Bowling at Back Alley Bowl in Milaca.
An ages-21-and-up event, Moonlight Jackpot Bowling: Halloween Style is a bowling tournament wherein the winner comes away with the $1,199 jackpot. The event will also feature a costume contest with first- and second-place winners.
Reservations are required to attend the event at $35 per person or $30 with a costume. Check-in for the event starts at 6 p.m. and bowling starts at 7 p.m.
Back Alley Bowl is located at 130 Seventh St. NE in Milaca. For questions, to register, or more information, visit backalleybowl.com or call 320-983-3809.
Moving to the day of Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, events kick off in Princeton with its daytime businesses trick-or-treating event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Over in Milaca, Halloween events begin at the County Meadows Elim home with its third annual Harvest Fest Balloon Drop from 1:30-4:30 p.m. The event is open to all for pie, tours, a candy parade and the balloon drop, where kids can capture candy-filled balloons as they fall from windows outside the building. The balloon drop and regular trick-or-treating will run from 3:15-4:30 p.m.
At the Milaca Evangelical Free Church from 5-6:30 p.m. is a trunk-or-treat event with hot cocoa and candy for families to enjoy.
Last, but not least, is the Lighthouse Fellowship Super Stop Tent at Milaca’s Trimble Park from 5-7 p.m. Halloween night. The booth will feature hot dogs, chips, hot chocolate, games and prizes, and super-sized candy bars for all its visitors.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
