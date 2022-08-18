Hairball brings the house down in Milaca during free concert

The First National Bank of Milaca closed out its 125th anniversary celebrations with a bang heard throughout town.
The bank’s free celebration concert was a big hit, bringing in thousands of people from surrounding areas for the fun.
The bank brought in two local bands, Dram Shop Country and The Maddy Braun Band, as openers for its headliner, the band Hairball, to perform on the big stage in Rec Park.
In between the bands, people were able to visit one of the many food trucks provided for them or one of the alcoholic beverage stations..
The concert started at 6 p.m. and ran until 10:30 p.m,, but when the music stopped, the people wanted more.
As Hairball went to leave the stage, the crowd chanted “one more song” to convince the band for an encore. Hairball obliged but instead of one more song, they gave their cheering fans three.
Hairball performed dozens of covers of songs from hit rock bands popular in the ‘80s including music from KISS, Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Queen, and more.
Hairball’s lead singer, Dave Moody, took the time between each band to change his clothing, hair, and makeup to impersonate the next band they would perform as, completely immersing himself into the character.
As Eric Allen, one of the four Allen brothers whose family incorporated the bank, stated before Hairball took the stage, this was not your grandfather’s celebration.
