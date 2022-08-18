Habitual Lego thief apprehended at Elk River retailer

Princeton man allegedly had 61 Lego pawning transaction over six-week period
Sixty-one times in a six-week period, a Princeton man pawned Lego-brand building blocks for cash.
Now 29-year-old Dillon R. Bostic is facing felony theft charges and the potential for five years in prison in Sherburne County District Court.
The 61 pawn shop transactions occurred between April 3 and May 16, 2022, according to court records.
Two of Bostic’s offenses involved the theft of Star Wars Legos on multiple occasions from a Walmart store in Elk River.
It was on May 6, 2022 that Bostic was stopped by Elk River Walmart employees with a shopping cart full of Star Wars Legos sets. Bostic took a shopping cart past the store’s registers without paying.
There were Legos valued at $1,132 in the cart, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court.
Two days prior, on May 4, 2022, Bostic attempted to steal from the Elk River Walmart Legos valued at $1,147.57. In all, Bostic attempted to steal $2,350.23 worth of Legos from Walmart over the two-day period, court records show.
Elk River Police obtained surveillance video of the alleged Walmart theft and compared it to the surveillance video of a theft from Marv’s True Value Hardware in Princeton. The Princeton theft occurred on the same day as one of the Walmart thefts. There was also an incident in Blaine where a person was arrested for stealing Legos. The suspect in the Blaine case possed a pawn shop receipt in the name of Bostic, court records state.
A warrant was issued for Bostic’s arrest after Sherburne County deputies failed to locate Bostic at his last known residence in Princeton. Authorities also had no success reaching Bostic on three telephone numbers registered in his name, court records show.
On August 8, the Court filed an order for Bostic to make a first appearance in court on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
More Lego theft allegations
A Princeton man has been with retail theft in Wright County after being accused of stealing Legos from a Target store in Otsego.
Charles Jeffery Petersen, 23 of Princeton, has been charged with a gross misdemeanor count of theft and faces up to a year in jail if convicted.
Wright County deputies were contacted by Target loss control personnel in regards to a shoplifting incident at the store.
Petersen is accused of filling a shopping cart with seven boxes of Legos and then going past the store’s registers without paying.
He then loaded the Legos into his vehicle and left the store, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
The value of Legos taken by Petersen was $909.93, court records state.
Court records show that as of Aug. 9, Petersen had seven pending theft cases filed against him and has had seven separate convictions on theft charges over the past five years.
