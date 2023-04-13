Growing with the Rum River Community Foundation at Spring Gala

Growth is the theme of spring for the Rum River Community Foundation (RRCF) in Milaca.
On Saturday, April 22, the RRCF is inviting community members to grow with it at its spring gala event.
“The event came out of the fact that we were having trouble with people not knowing who we are or what we did,” RRCF Board Chair Dave Dillan said. “We knew we had to do something to get our name out and raise money. (This) seemed like the thing we needed to do. Get people together and explain exactly what we are about.”
The RRCF is a partner fund of the Initiative Foundation and is led by a group of local volunteers with a goal of strengthening the community. It was originally created in 2011 and serves the communities of Milaca, Bock, Foreston, Pease, Bogus Brook, Borgholm, Hayland, Milo, and Page.
RRCF aims to improve the quality of life within the communities it serves by providing grants to local nonprofit organizations, government entities, and public schools.
To qualify for a grant, the applicant must provide details for community improvements in one or more of its required categories. Those categories are parks and recreation, community, and youth.
All of the grants provided by the RRCF are possible through donations from community members.
As part of its Spring Gala, the RRCF is planning to distribute grants to this year’s recipients. Around $8,600 will be distributed to 11 different grant recipients.
The event will also feature a buffet style dinner, a social hour, speaker Matt Varilek who is the president of the Initiative Foundation, words from previous grant recipients , and music by Trent Bergeron, all of which with the goal of informing the community about the RRCF.
“We used to do a fishing contest in the spring which had to go away because of COVID. So, instead of trying to do that again, we thought we might try something totally different to really get people to understand what we are about,” Dillan said.
Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. and dessert served at 7:30 p.m.
The cost to attend the event, which will take place at Milaca’s Gorecki Center, is $40 per person. To RSVP before the event, visit the RRCF website at www.rumrivercf.org. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
“It’s Milaca dollars staying in Milaca. It all stays in our area,” Dillan said. “We really want to focus on who we are, what we have done, the things that are happening. If you want to give that night, awesome, but it is not required.”
The RRCF is also looking to expand its number of board members.
“It’s fun, it’s not a big commitment. We just do the two big events, and you get to give local organizations money,” Dillan said.
To join the RRCF board, contact any of its board members at any time. Contact information can be found on its website.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
