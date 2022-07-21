GOP attorney general primary election worth your attention

Early voting has already begun for the Aug. 9 primary. This year, with 45 primaries for legislative seats being contested – many of them in districts where the general election outcome is all but decided – voters will have plenty of reasons to go to the polls.
All four races for state executive offices: governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general are expected to be competitive in the general election, but not so much in the primary – with one exception: the Republican attorney general primary.
Voters in the that primary will be choosing between this year’s GOP endorsed candidate, Jim Schultz, and its 2018 nominee, Doug Wardlow. As in most primaries, the candidates agree on many issues, so the contest may well be decided on matters of style and character. Both candidates are pro-life, a prerequisite for all Republican endorsees these days; and they are concerned about election fraud and consumer protection. However, public safety is the primary focus of both campaigns. Notably, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has endorsed Schultz.
Schultz, age 36, is a newcomer to politics. He grew up in South Haven in Wright County, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Thomas and then graduated from the Harvard University School of Law, where he received the Dean’s Scholar Prize in constitutional law.
He has worked for a couple of Twin Cities law firms, specializing in regulatory, business and compliance law. His campaign web site lists several topics of concern, but few details as to what he would do if elected. Schultz has been critical of incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison, a DFLer, for enforcing COVID-19 regulations against small businesses and churches while allowing big box stores to stay open. He is opposed to vaccination mandates, teaching critical race theory in schools and allowing transgender biological males to compete in women’s sports. At the state convention, he said, “A few elites – whether it be Keith Ellison or (Gov.) Tim Walz or (President) Joe Biden, the corrupt corporate media or big tech – are shoving down our throats a militant far-left secularism antithetical to what America is.”
Schultz was called out by the DFL for saying Ellison is wasting tax dollars for “overstaffing county prosecutors,” after previously calling for an increase in funding for the Criminal Division of the Attorney General’s office.
Wardlow, age 44, was born in Eagan and lives in Prior Lake. He received both his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude and his law degree from Georgetown. His undergraduate degree was in political theory with a minor in mandarin Chinese. He has studied Chinese law, and at one point was a law clerk in Taipei, Taiwan.
He was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2010, but was defeated for re-election. In that one term, he unsuccessfully pushed for a “right to work” law that would ban unions from forcing employees to become dues-paying members. He worked for the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom before running for attorney general in 2018. During the years prior to running, he came out against same-sex marriage and at a school board meeting, said that transgender students should not be allowed to use restrooms or locker rooms based on their gender identities. He lost by more than 99,000 votes to Ellison in 2018.
In 2020, he became general counsel for My Pillow, whose founder Mike Lindell has been a major promoter of unproven allegations that the 2020 election was stolen, and Wardlow also served on a team that advised Lindell on a possible run for governor. A third of the electorate, mostly Republicans, still believes that the election was stolen, so improving election integrity will be an issue this fall.
Wardlow’s web site offers areas of concern similar to Schultz’s, but has more details regarding crime fighting and election fraud. He would create specialized units for prosecuting violent crime and human trafficking. He would also create an election integrity unit and ensure that all local government units and the Secretary of State’s office administer elections in accordance with the law.
The biggest difference between Schultz and Wardlow is that Wardlow has committed a few ethical breaches. Early in his career, he was a law clerk for Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Barry Anderson, but simultaneously ran a conservative blog commenting on political issues, undermining the non-partisan nature of the state’s judiciary. During the 2018 campaign, he exceeded campaign spending limits and was fined $46,000 by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board.
Perhaps the most notable concern, at least to Republicans, is that Wardlow promised the state GOP Nominations Committee that he would abide by the endorsement process, then reneged after Schultz won. Wardlow said in making the decision to enter the primary, “We should not tolerate politicians who lie and rig the game in order to subvert the people’s will,” but offered no further details. That probably doesn’t sit well with the delegates to the state Republican convention who endorsed Schultz.
Although early voting has already begun, GOP voters need to pay close attention to this race. Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years and an attorney general’s campaign in 56 years.
