Get Dressed, Princeton

New clothing store open with mother daughter duo
Pet food and leashes were replaced by blouses and jeans with the opening of Get Dressed in the former Paws Up 4 You building on Rum River Dr. in Princeton.
Get Dressed is a clothing store with clothing for everybody from young to old, men and women.
“We have our logo that’s fashion for everybody. I think there’s a lot of mix of everything which I think is good. There’s more of the ‘mom’ style and kind of a younger style in between. There’s older and younger and kids and mens and scrubs,” co-owner Emily Olsen said.
Emily Olsen and her mother, Erin Olsen, partnered together to open Get Dressed after seeing a need for additional clothing stores in Princeton and finding a passion for business.
“I got into the business side of it when I worked at the Rustic Depot, and I really liked the business side of stuff. (My mom) mentioned this place was up for sale and that we do clothes,” Emily said.
Her job with the Rustic Depot ushered in a desire for Emily to pursue her own business venture which came to fruition through Get Dressed. The clothing store is also a way for her to earn a college level business credit before graduating high school.
Also a full-time high school senior, Emily moved to taking her classes online which allows her more time to spend at the store.
When Emily and Erin noticed the Paws Up 4 You building up for sale, they felt it was the perfect place to open their store.
“One day on my way home from work I saw this building for sale and I thought, ‘that’s the perfect spot, let’s do it!’ So, I talked to (Emily) and she said ‘let’s do it.’ So, that’s how we came to be,” Erin Olsen said.
The Olsens chose to pursue a clothing store over other types of stores because they did not like how they would need to drive at least half an hour away to find decent clothing.
“A lot of times we would go boutique shopping on Fridays, and a lot of our complaints were that we would always have to drive so far to get clothes. Everywhere outside of Princeton is at least half an hour drive. That was kind of the inspiration for this, that we wouldn’t have to drive anymore,” Erin said.
According to the Olsens, Get Dressed has a little bit of everything when it comes to clothing with a lot of basic, staple pieces at a good price.
“In the best way, it’s basic. I don’t think anything’s too extravagant to make you question if you can wear it,” Emily said. “We like to shop cheap, so if we can make it so you can buy stuff for a good price, why not.”
Get Dressed is open every weekend, Thursday - Sunday, until their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 after which the store will be open seven days a week. The store is located at 602 South Rum River Dr.
To learn more about Get Dressed, visit its website at https://www.getdressedprinceton.com/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@agpecm.com
