The Princeton Lions 36th Annual Gerald Boser Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament is ready to return, gearing up to make a splash on Sunday, Feb. 26, on Green Lake of Isanti County.
Gearing up to host the big day on the ice, set up has been going smoothly, said the event’s chairperson in Scott Liestman.
“Preparations have been going smoothly,” Liestman said, as local business donations have been line up as well as the ice shaping up to be in solid shape for the fishing.
Prizes and opportunities to win raffles are plentiful for the day. Ranging from a $10,000 cash raffle, joined by close to an additional $20,000 in other possible rewards for a win of a raffle or a fishing prize. Nine raffles will be held along with a 50/50 raffle to determine prize winners.
Along with the raffles, fishing prizes will be given away as well. Biggest overall fish will net the winner a nice sum, while rewards are also given away to the top three finishers. Additional gifts are granted to those biggest fish winners all the way down to the 10th biggest caught on the day. Different prizes are also given out based on species of fish caught.
Joining in the festivities also has a free kids drawing while those children in attendance under 12 years old will receive a free prize.
The funds raised will go directly to help fund the Princeton Lions, said Liestman, as the group works to give that money back to the community and those in need. From the food shelf, to fire works for the Fourth of July, boys scouts, girl scouts and the Food shelf to name a few, the Ice Fishing Contest helps the Lions afford the aid they give.
“This our biggest fundraiser we do,” said Liestman. “Everything we make, nobody gets paid to do, we are all volunteers and everything we make goes into our general budget so we can turn around and give it right back.”
A purchase of a $10 ticket will gain the buyer both the chance to fish and entry into the cash raffle with tickets being on sale at Marv’s True Value in Princeton, Tales and Trails Sport Shop in Zimmerman and Prince Bait and Marine Milaca. Tickets are also available on the ice at Green Lake.
The fishing is set to get started at 1 p.m. on Sunday, lasting until 4 p.m. for the Lions’ fundraiser.
