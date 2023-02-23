The Princeton Lions 36th Annual Gerald Boser Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament is ready to return, gearing up to make a splash on Sunday, Feb. 26, on Green Lake of Isanti County.

Sports Fishing Contest.jpg

The Gerald Boser Memorial Ice Fishing Contest will begin this Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. on Green Lake in Isanti County. 

Gearing up to host the big day on the ice, set up has been going smoothly, said the event’s chairperson in Scott Liestman.

