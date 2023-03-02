Gerald Boser Memorial Ice Fishing contest comes to a close

Isanti County’s Green Lake lured dozens of people hoping to catch the biggest fish during the Princeton Lions 36th annual Gerald Boser Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Participants had the opportunity to win up to $10,000 in raffle prizes or nearly $20,000 worth of other prizes for the winners during the four hour long contest.
However, the prize of $1,000 for the biggest fish went to Joe Blasser with a .26 pound crappie, with nine others winning prizes for their fish caught weighing in close behind. Other prizes for the top 10 biggest fish were a Yeti cooler and Tony Oliva Hall of Fame baseball, a StrikeMaster 40 volt lithium angler, a guided fishing trip, a Red Neck cooler and one hour plane ride, $500 cash, a Blackstone grill and Vortex rangefinder, a StrikeMaster surface jacket and bibs, a custom Princeton Lions fire ring, and a one day fish house rental.
The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Jamey Westman who came away with $2,045. Connie Urhammer won the Panoptix Ice Bundle in a special raffle, and eight others won raffle prizes.
Princeton Lions estimate over 100 kids were present for their free drawing. Every kid took home a free Dairy Queen courtesy of Princeton Dairy Queen, a free lure provided from Lindy, and a candy bar courtesy of the Princeton Lions.
All of the proceeds from the contest will go directly to help fund the Princeton Lions as they continue to help the community and those in need, according to the event’s chairperson Scott Liestman. Some of the locations and events the Lions support are the Fourth of July fireworks, the food shelf, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts among others.
While the contest has concluded for this winter, it will return in one year’s time with more prizes and opportunities to win.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.