Funding for Zimmerman interchange a top county priority

Development of regional park, funding for broadband some of Sherburne County’s other legislative priorities
Securing construction funding for a proposed interchange in Zimmerman is a top legislative priority for Sherburne County in 2023.
The County Board of Commissioners discussed and approved state and federal legislative priorities during a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Funding for the proposed interchange at Highway 169 and County Road 4 topped the list of the county’s legislative priories at both the state and federal level.
The interchange is estimated to cost $48 million. The county recently received news of a $7 million federal appropriation for the project and has an additional $5 million allocated in local option sales tax for the interchange. Officials will seek $36 million from either or both state and federal sources for the balance of the project.
Also on the county’s list of legislative priorities — state and federal — is funding for regional park development. The county recently purchased 430 acres of land near Big Elk Lake in western Sherburne County for a park.
Funding for border-to-border broadband is on the county’s state and federal legislative priories list as well.
Other federal legislative priorities include:
• Support federal infrastructure investment in Minnesota state and local projects.
• Support efforts to authorize resources for County Veterans Service Officers Act.
Other state legislative priorities include:
• Advocate for county cost share exemption for individuals committed as mentally ill and dangerous.
• Support expanding solar power production tax to all facilities.
• Support increased community corrections funding and formula fix.
Regarding the county seeking relief from the cost for individuals committed as mentally ill and dangerous, Sherburne County Health and Human Services Director Amanda Larson said the cost for a person designated as mentally ill and dangerous and staying at facilities like the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center is covered primarily by the state unless the facility determines the person does not meet medical criteria.
“As soon as the doctor makes that determination, the county cost share starts ticking at 100%. For us to have an individual at AMRTC, it’s $1,600 per day,” Larson said.
Two years ago Sherburne County had such a situation and paid $330,000 while a person was at the AMRTC awaiting a bed at a state facility in St. Peter that is intended for more long-term stays. The cost of a stay at St. Peter is largely covered by the state, Larson said.
“This is an issue that affects almost all counties,” County Board Chair Lisa Fobbe said, adding, “This has decimated some budgets in smaller counties.”
Joni Astrup is the assoiciate editor for the Union-Times sister paper Star News.
