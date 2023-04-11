2022 was a milestone season for the Big Lake/Princeton girls’ lacrosse team. On Friday, April 22, 2022, the Hornets won their first game in program history. They shut out Waconia 7-0 at home. The players combined for 100 points (71 goals/29 assists) after scoring just 23 goals the season before.
With a lot of the roster being new talent, there’s a crop of four returning players that are going to be important for the Hornets this season. Autumn and Amber Grunewald will be the top midfielders this season, bringing endurance and skill. Abby Polacec is a terrific defender who has the skill to bring the ball upfield. And Amelia Gardner is aggressive in driving to the net offensively.
2023 will be the fourth season for the Hornets and the girls are looking for their most competitive season yet, despite a largely youthful group.
“This year we will be working with nearly two-thirds new players and one-third of returning players. I believe this may pose a challenge, but our expectations are still high. We hope to improve with more wins than last season and grow the program in both size and competitiveness,” said Head Coach Lindsey Hartfiel.
The captains for this year’s group, Alynna Acosta, Ella Beach, Autumn Grunewald, and Madison Farnsworth, have made it a goal not to get shut out in any of their games this season. After scoring at least once in every game last season, it should be attainable once again this year.
Hartfiel hopes to crack 10 all-time wins this season, which would require the Hornets to win six games this season.
Game schedule (subject to change)
Friday, April 14 @ Duluth (7 p.m.)
Monday, April 17 vs Becker (6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, April 18 @ New Prague (6:30 p.m.)
Thursday, April 20 vs Chisago Lakes (6:30 p.m.)
Thursday, April 27 @ Becker (7 p.m.)
Monday, May 1 @ Rocori (7 p.m.)
Friday, May 5 vs Sartell/Sauk Rapids (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 10 @ Waconia (6:30 p.m.)
Friday, May 12 vs Monticello (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, May 13 vs Grand Rapids/Greenway (11 a.m.)
