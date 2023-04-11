Bl G lax princeton players.jpg

The girls representing Princeton on the 2023 Hornets girls’ lacrosse team, Eleona Dixon, Sloane Griesert, Jenna Bumgarner and Jade Sager.

 Photo by Jeremy Lagos

Head Coach: Lindsey Hartfiel (3rd season)

Assistant coaches: Zach Barzee, Katie Bondhus, Natalie Manning (volunteer)

