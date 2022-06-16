From rehearsal to the streets: Running with the Marching Wolves

How the Milaca Marching Band prepares for a strong marching season
The Milaca High School Marching Wolves have been working hard to prepare for their season debut which took place at the Princeton Rum River Festival Parade on June 9.
But what does it look like to get them to performance ready?
Director Andrew Nelson says it takes months of preparation and many hours of practice for all of the elements of the marching band to fall into place.
Outside of the time it takes for Nelson to write and arrange the music for the show, and the time it takes him and his wife Christine Nelson, director of the band’s colorguard, to create the colorguard routines and band choreography, some of the marching band members start as early in the season as Feb.
“Our colorguard audition process takes place in late Feb. to early March.,” Andrew Nelson said. “Drumline starts in April and we do a little bit of work on the music in band class. Our marching band is a co-curricular extension of what we do, so there’s a little bit that happens during band and every kid gets the song and every kid learns the song. So, they all know what it is and, if they join marching band and show up to actual marching band practice, they’ve already been exposed.”
The reason the color guard and the drum line start their rehearsals earlier in the season, according to Nelson, is to allow those students the ability to be involved in more than one activity through the school.
By starting the season early, their rehearsals become more spread out and it allows the students more flexibility if they have sporting events to attend.
Before the practice and rehearsal of the band starts, the marching band and colorguard members need music and routines to learn and follow with music being the first priority.
Nelson first came up with the idea for this year’s marching theme and music from watching TV shows about Vikings.
“It seems like there are a lot of great television shows on viking culture, and I got hooked on some of those shows and some of their theme music was really terrific,” Nelson said. “So, finding that music, I got inspired by those and then I got to doing some research into Swedish folk music which I found some great things that I liked. So, it wasn’t hard to create arrangements on those and it’s really been fun to write.”
After taking inspiration from those TV shows and the Swedish folk music, Nelson created this year’s marching band music by splitting the show into three parts that flow together.
The first part is something Nelson wrote while the other two parts he arranged based on those Swedish folk songs. The three parts come together to create their show titled “The Hammer of Thor: Nordic Thunder!”
Once the music completes its arrangement phase, Nelson and his wife start working on creating the visual routine for the colorguard.
“Our process starts with writing the colorguard routine. My wife and I work together to write a routine that represents the music visually. Once the colorguard routine is designed then we build the band routine around that because the colorguard really is the visual focus of the show,” Nelson said. “The band is there to march well, to play beautifully, and create stages for the colorguard to perform in. With the band creating stages, you can do some really interesting visual things and then the colorguard is the visual drive.”
The pair also make an effort to build the drill for the band, or their choreography, in a way that makes it easy for the band members to float from spot to spot.
According to Nelson, the band does not march holes in their ranks. Therefore, with a fairly easy drill, the students can move to another spot in the band to fill a hole and still be able to march the show.
Once all of the music, colorguard routines, and drill are written and the marching season begins, the marching band members start their rehearsals.
The band starts the season in May with six evening rehearsals. Once school ends for the summer, the band moves into their morning practices. Combined, those rehearsals give the band plenty of time to be performance ready by their first parde.
This year the band numbers 125 members, and with the Milaca band program totaling over 500 students grades 5-12, that is one-fourth of all the band students creating a big band from a small town.
The size of the Milaca Marching Band also requires lots of leadership to step in and keep the band running smoothly, many of which are members of the band itself.
The three drum majors this year are Nicole Nelson, Triniti Neuheart, and Sadie Anderson. The colorguard student leadership commanders are Sara Kampa, Lydia Bauer, and Taylor Corrow. Each section of the band itself is also appointed at least one section leader.
Milaca marching band is known throughout the state for their size and performances. They have earned numerous first place and caption awards every season. However, Nelson says the focus of the band is not the competition, but rather the teamwork and camaraderie.
“I’m lucky. It seems like we have a lot of kids that really like marching band and want to be a part of it,” Nelson said. “I recrute too, there are some kids that I work really hard to try to get involved in the program and hope they find it valuable and come back again, which they usually do. So, motivation usually comes from within the program and being positive to the kids as much as I can. I want them to know that this is a positive place and an inclusive place.”
The Milaca High School Marching Wolves have been a long-standing tradition in the school and for the community. This year, the band plans on marching in seven parades throughout the state during the month of June - by the time this article has been published, two of those parades have already taken place - to show other communities the traditions and values held within Milaca bands.
“I’ll always remember, and I let the kids remember, that this band is older than me. I’m not the band, you guys are the band and when I say you I mean the students and the older people in the community. So, it’s awesome that the tradition continues,” Nelson said.
For updates on the Milaca Marching Wolves, visit the Milaca High School Band’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MilacaPublicSchoolsMusic/.
