 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free college credit is a holiday gift for students and families

  • 0
Joe Nathan Column Logo MT

As we prepare for December holidays, here’s a huge present that the Legislature has given to Minnesota high school students and families: Minnesota offers the most extensive opportunities in the country for students and families to save thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars, in college and university costs. Students can take both academic and more applied career/technical courses. This column is appearing now because many high school students will register in January for their 2023-24 courses. Here are the options available.

Students can earn free college credit in two basic ways: taking courses in their high school, online or on a college or university campus, or passing an exam.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred