Former teacher pleads guilty to throwing hockey stick at student

A former Princeton elementary school physical education teacher has pleaded guilty to the third-degree assault of a student.
Kimberly Neubauer, 63 of Princeton, admitted she threw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at the end of a elementary school phy-ed class on March 29, 2022.
On Dec. 28, 2022, Neubauer filed a document in Mille Lacs County District Court stating she wished to enter a guilty plea. The filing came a day after a Dec. 27 plea hearing and the assignment of the criminal case to Judge Gail Kulick.
According to the petition to enter the guilty plea, Neubauer and the county attorney’s office reached an agreement where Neubauer will serve 48 hours in the Mille Lacs County Jail with five years of adjudication stayed for five years. Under the agreement, Neubauer would be placed on five years of supervised probation. She will pay $3,000 in court costs and any restitution deemed appropriate by the victim’s services division of the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office, the agreement states.
The agreement must be approved by the Court. A sentencing hearing has been set for 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Court records state that Neubauer was caught on video throwing a hockey stick at a boy at the end of a physical education class. The hockey stick allegedly knocked one of the child’s teeth out.
In November 2022 a court-approved settlement with the Princeton School District resulted in $27,000 being awarded to the boy.
Following the alleged incident, a Princeton police officer was informed by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) that a child was injured when a teacher identified as Neubauer threw a hockey stick toward the child at Princeton Primary School. Police were contacted after the MDE conducted an initial investigation, court records state.
On April 11, Princeton Police requested to view video surveillance filmed during the late March physical education class. Police personnel viewed the video on April 27.
Neubauer’s employment with the District ended on June 3 and as a result, Neubauer is no longer an employee of the District.
About three months after the alleged assault, Kimberly Neubauer was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with one felony count of third-degree assault-causing substantial bodily harm.
