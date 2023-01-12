Former Princeton city administrator Mark Karnowski dies

He spent 14 years with the city, retired in 2017
Mark Karnowski is being remembered as a tremendous human being, a comedian, joke-writer and teller, and great friend.
The long-time Princeton city administrator passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Fairview Hospital in St. Paul.
He was 73-years-old.
Karnowski served as the city administrator for the City of Princeton for 14 years, from 2003 to 2017 when he retired from public service.
He once said he never minded the commute from Lindstrom to Princeton because he loved singing in the car- a throwback to his days singing in the St. John’s Choir, he suggested.
Princeton was a special place to Karnowski, who told the Union-Times upon his retirement in 2017 that when he was hired as Princeton’s city administrator, he’d tell people it was like he’d died and gone to heaven.
Princeton was a nice town with a great staff and strong business leaders, he had said.
It was on Karnowski’s watch that the new wastewater treatment plant was built after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency deemed the old one noncompliant. He said it was a big accomplishment for Princeton to build a new plant that would accommodate city growth and protect water quality.
He was also instrumental in the purchase of land on the west side of the Rum River that eventually became home to Riebe Park and Princeton’s disc golf course and dog park.
He was the city administrator at the time the Walmart development came into Princeton and when the new liquor store got built without tax money.
The public safety complex, where the Princeton Police and Fire departments reside, were also built during Karnowski’s time as city administrator.
After retirement, he enjoyed his days at home on South Lindstrom Lake in Lindstrom with his wife Kathleen and at their cabin on the Snake River in Pine City. .
Karnowski had a love for the workings of government, radio broadcasting, and newspapers.
In addition to his 14 years as Princeton city administrator, Karnowski was the city administrator in Chisago City from 1984-91 and Lindstrom from 1991-03.
But his greatest professional love may have been his time teaching high school classes in Humacao, Puerto Rico right after graduating from St. John’s University in Collegeville. The school was run by people at St. John’s, and he was sent there to teach history, geography and speech.
Upon returning from Puerto Rico, he went to work at the Chisago City Press, and then as an announcer for KABC, WMPC and WLKX radio.
He took a job with the Chisago County attorney’s office as a victim-witness advocate, and then took a position with the Minnesota Senate Energy and Housing Committee.
Karnowski was also a member of the Princeton Rotary Club, a membership that took on special meaning because at age 4 Karnowski was diagnosed with polio. Rotary International has been instrumental in the fight to eradicate polio throughout the world. While he never served as president of the Princeton Rotary Club, he was a behind-the-scenes leader and was instrumental in the success of many of the club’s fundraising efforts- including the acquiring of a bus for the Princeton Elim Home.
Other civic involvement included time as a Lions Club member, director on the board for the League of Minnesota Cities, trustee on an insurance board and director on the Family Pathways board.
He was also an active member of the Chisago Lakes Lion’s Club, the Chisago Lakes Sportsmen’s Club, and the Lindstrom Commercial Club.
Before retiring, Karnowski had become a self-proclaimed history buff, and became a valued member of the Chisago County Historical Society after retirement.
Karnowski was born in Rush City and graduated from Chisago City High School. He’s lived in Lindstrom since 1958 and in the same house since 1975.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 11 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom.
