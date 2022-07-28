 Skip to main content
Former Princeton ambassador invited to join in the Minneapolis Aquatennial festival fun

  • 0
Kayla in flower car.jpg

Kayla Siercks was Princeton’s representative for this year’s Minneapolis Aquatennial celebrations. During the meet the candidates speeches, she wore a cardboard race car covered in flowers that she made to represent the Princeton races and the city being known as the “City of Flowers.”

 Contributed photo

“Hello, my name is Kayla Siercks and I am proudly representing the blooming community of Princeton,” Siercks said every time she introduced herself to someone new at the Minneapolis Aquatennial between July 20-23.

On the last day of Kayla Siercks’s reign as Princeton Ambassador, she was presented with her formal invitation to join in the fun of the Minneapolis Aquatennial.

