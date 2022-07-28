Former Princeton ambassador invited to join in the Minneapolis Aquatennial festival fun

“Hello, my name is Kayla Siercks and I am proudly representing the blooming community of Princeton,” Siercks said every time she introduced herself to someone new at the Minneapolis Aquatennial between July 20-23.
On the last day of Kayla Siercks’s reign as Princeton Ambassador, she was presented with her formal invitation to join in the fun of the Minneapolis Aquatennial.
The Minneapolis Aquatennial program is similar to that of the Princeton Ambassadors Program and every year they invite one representative from each participating Minnesota city to join them in their celebrations.
Typically, Princeton will send one person for the event if they meet the qualifications presented through an interview process discussing how the person had represented Princeton during the year from which one person is selected.
This year, that person was Kayla.
On Wednesday, July 20 Siercks was welcomed to the event. Right after check-in, the group of 37 girls from around the state began the festivities with a round-robin judging followed by a meal at Fogo De Chao - a Brazilian restaurant in Minneapolis.
Wednesday was also the day of the Centerpoint Energy Torchlight Parade which all the girls participated in, carrying signs to represent their hometowns.
“It was fun to see some of our past alumni in the crowd, some of our family, and some of our current royalty that were able to come down and support us girls as we walked through the parade,” Siercks said.
The next day was the day of the Meet the Candidate speeches where each candidate spoke about themselves and the cities they represent.
For her speech, Siercks made a cardboard race car covered in flowers to represent Princeton.
“I made what looks like a race car out of cardboard because my family is very involved in racing and we have a race track here (in Princeton), and I decorated it with flowers because Princeton is known as the city of flowers. So, I kind of tied those two together and talked about why I was wearing that outfit,” Siercks said.
Thursday was full of opportunities for the girls to get to know each other with a luncheon involving answering questions in front of an audience and visiting the McNamara Alumni Center for a tour and an introduction to the current Minneapolis commodore and captains.
Friday was another day of fun starting with the last judging and followed by making blankets for Bag of Smiles. Bag of Smiles is an organization which provides homemade blankets along with some toys for children with cancer in hospitals.
“It really came full circle for me when we were out making our blankets and the lady who was with the organization came up and talked to me and she explained that some of those blankets go to the hospital here in Princeton. I thought that was very neat,” Siercks said.
Then the girls paid a visit to Lake Minnetonka and the Minnetonka Boat Squadron where they all jumped on board the boats for some relaxation.
“That was super fun to just be able to go and relax after judging was done that morning,” Siercks said.
To finish out Friday’s activities, was a 1970’s dance and taco party.
The last events of the Minneapolis Aquatennial on Saturday, July 23 was the coronation followed by fireworks.
In reflection of the busy four days of the Minneapolis Aquatennial, Siercks stated that her two favorite moments were getting to see her family in the crowd at the parade and learning more about the other candidates alongside her.
“It was an amazing parade, I had never been able to go to that parade or watch it before, but just to see your family in the audience and run up to take pictures with them was super fun,” Siercks said. “Then the meet the candidates was super fun, just to hear about everyone’s personalities and everyone’s speech was so different and unique and it was really fun to learn more about their personalities that way.”
To learn more about the Minneapolis Aquatennial, visit their website at https://www.aquatennial.com/.
“It’s a very fun time and I’m very thankful that I was given that opportunity to go down. Everyone was so welcoming and it was just a really great experience,” Siercks said.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
