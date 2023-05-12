The past couple seasons for the Milaca softball team has seen the program struggle to find a consistent voice at the helm. During the last five seasons, the Wolves have had five different head coaches leading the club in the past five completed years on the diamond.
After the flux in the position, the Wolves are hoping the fifth time is the charm as new coach Angela Helle is well underway into her tenure as the new commander at the top for Milaca.
Helle is no stranger to the Wolves program as the former Milaca player, also connected to the team by family, hopes her voice can be the one to take the team into the right direction.
“I can’t believe that I am coaching the program that I played in and my great Uncle Merlin Soderstrom helped to start so many years ago,” said Helle. “When I see the name Sod Park, I am grateful for his legacy starting womens softball and for the coaches that followed. I have so many precious memories on that field and I am hoping to build and grow the softball program in Milaca and continue the legacy.”
Milaca’s new coach played for the Wolves under former coach Randy Johnson before graduating in 2002. Helle then went on to pitch at the collegiate level for four years for the Bethel University Royals. Her career for the Royals included a pair of Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Association All-Conference Selections before she transitioned to coaching.
“I continued on once I graduated as the pitching coach for the Bethel Royals from 2007-2011,” she said, before making the transition to lead her own program at the high school level.
Helle found success at the helm, leading Mahtomedi to heights never previously seen by the program.
“I switched to being the head coach at the school where I taught for the past 16 years, Mahtomedi High School. My husband Jon Helle and I coached at Mahtomedi together from 2012-2016 when we took the girls to state for the first time in history,” Helle said.
Following the successful run for the Zephyrs, life caught up to Helle and her blooming family.
“We were expecting our first child which had us leave coaching softball in 2016 from Mahtomedi,” she said.
The next couple years saw Helle take a step back on softball before last season’s gig helping out her brother in Mitch Vedders as a part of the Milaca coaching staff.
“I never thought I would be moving back to Milaca and coaching softball here,” Helle said.
With the year of familiarity back with the Wolves and taking over for Vedders, Helle is now fully ready to embrace the commitment of manning Milaca.
“It was fun last year to coach with my brother Mitch Vedders and take over the rains this year now that we are a little more settled,” she said, as she is joined again by husband Jon Helle along with Jenny Somerlot on the varsity coaching staff this year.
While the Wolves still remain a younger program, hungry for consistency and growth, Milaca’s new coaching staff were able to guide the team to its first win in the new era on April 27. The Wolves beat Mora 14-10 in the second game of a doubleheader, inspiring optimism for the future under Helle and company.
