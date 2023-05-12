The past couple seasons for the Milaca softball team has seen the program struggle to find a consistent voice at the helm. During the last five seasons, the Wolves have had five different head coaches leading the club in the past five completed years on the diamond.

Sports M SB New coaching.jpg

Well underway into her career coaching at the helm of the Milaca softball team, Angela Helle hopes to continue the Wolves’ legacy. 

After the flux in the position, the Wolves are hoping the fifth time is the charm as new coach Angela Helle is well underway into her tenure as the new commander at the top for Milaca.

Load comments