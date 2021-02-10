Mille Lacs County authorities continued Tuesday, Feb. 9 to search for a person who drove a stolen vehicle through the front of D&L Express in Foreston and stole a single pack of cigarettes.
The crash and burglary occurred at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
D&L Express surveillance video shows a vehicle pulling up to the store slowly before driving through two double doors of the gas station/restaurant/convenience store. Glass shatters and the frames of the doors are pushed inside the store towards the service counter.
The driver of the vehicle gets about six feet into the store before slowly backing out.
What appears to be a case holding lottery tickets and a display holding tins of smokeless tobacco products went crashing to the floor behind the counter. Part of the door frame was pushed forward and left hanging over the sales counter.
About 20 seconds after the crash a young, slender male in a white or light gray hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans entered the store.
The suspect pushed aside a cash register on the counter before climbing over the counter. A container of hand sanitizer and a dish holding spare peenies fell to the floor.
He then makes his way to an overhead cigarette display case. The suspect appears to be searching for a specific brand of cigarettes, searching first on the far right of the case and working his way left where he found the desired brand of cigarettes for which he searched.
Video shows the suspect taking what appears to be just one pack of cigarettes before exiting the store. He slipped on some broken glass but didn’t lose his footing before heading out the doors. The suspect dropped something on the ground in front of the vehicle’s front driver’s side tire. He doubled back to pick it up before leaving the scene. He did not get back in the vehicle, which was left abandoned near the doorway to D&L Express with its headlights on.
Video from a camera outside the store that is time-stamped 1:06 a.m. shows a light-colored vehicle leaving the area of the burglary. It is possible the suspect in the burglary left the seen as a passenger in this vehicle.
According to sheriff’s office officials, the light-colored vehicle is a vehicle of interest in the investigation. Sheriff’s office personnel were attempting to locate this vehicle and its owner.
People with any information regarding the burglary are asked to contact Investigator Al Tutland with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at 320-983-8426 or call the Mille Lacs County Dispatch Center at 320-983-8257.
