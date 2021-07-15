Foreston Fun Days returns this weekend, kicking off with a new hog roast, instead of the usual steak fry. The event runs from Friday to Sunday, with the majority of events happening on Saturday. The parade begins at the baseball field on School Street. No registration is required and participants can start lining up at 12:30 p.m.
Friday, July 16
5 p.m. Hog roast at the Foreston Fire Hall. Meals are $10 or $7 for just a pulled pork sandwich.
8 p.m. Street dance at the Foreston Liquor Store (196 Washington Ave.).
Saturday, July 17
8 a.m. The Softball Tournament begins.
8 a.m. — noon Craft and vendor fair in the city hall parking lot (187 Washington Ave.).
8 a.m. — noon Car Show on Washington Avenue in front of city hall (187 Washington Ave.).
1 p.m. Parade begins at the baseball field on School Street.
4 p.m. Corn hole tournament begins at the liquor store (196 Washington Ave.).
9 p.m. Street dance at the Foreston Liquor Store (196 Washington Ave.) featuring Whiskey Pigz.
Sunday, July 18
9 a.m. Softball tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.