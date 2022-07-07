Foreston Fun Days coming to town in July

Foreston is gearing up for their 45th annual Foreston Fun Days coming up on July 15 to July 17.
Events kick off on Friday, July 15 with a hog roast at the Foreston Fire Hall starting at 4 p.m. alongside live music from DJ Ruby.
From the hog roast, the fun moves from the fire hall to the Foreston Liquor Store to featuring DRAM Shop county band at the annual street dance at 9 p.m.
Moving into Saturday, July 16 events begin at 8 a.m. with a softball tournament alongside a craft and vendor fair. The craft and vendor fair will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
At 10 a.m. a car show will roll into town outside of Foreston city hall and the city scavenger hunt will begin. The scavenger hunt will run until 3 p.m. and is free to participate. To win, pick up a list of items from the Foreston Bar at the start of the hunt and take photos of the items on the list to present at the end of the hunt. Everyone who completes the scavenger hunt will be put into a drawing to win $50.
Starting at 1 p.m. the Foreston parade will make its way through town. Line-up for the parade starts at 12:30 p.m. behind the old school house.
Following the parade will be the annual cornhole tournament at 4 p.m. alongside the Pedal Pub races. The cornhole tournament is $10 per person with 100 percent of the funds going towards the payout.
Also starting at 4 p.m. is the Foreston Fire Department Annual Waterball Tournament. All fire departments are welcome to participate.
Finishing out Saturday’s events is another street dance at 9 p.m. featuring Stifle outside of the Foreston Liquor store.
Foreston Fun Days will wrap up their events on Sunday, July 17 with a comedic show at 1 p.m. featuring Kevin Craft.
