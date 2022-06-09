Flower farm blossoming in Milaca

Rusty Shovel Gardens brings tradition of fresh-cut flowers home
Amy Smith said she has been a one hundred percent avid gardener all her life.
Smith was raised in the garden by her mother, an avid gardener herself.
“My mother recalls me picking all of her spring tulips and violets and giving them to the neighbors in little posies only to discover her garden had been robbed of its beauty,” according to Smith.
So when Smith and her husband Greg moved to Milaca years ago, there was never any doubt the Smiths would have a garden.
But a flower farm? That probably wasn’t the view from inside the couple’s crystal ball.
However, Amy Smith says she finds joy in watching people’s reactions as they receive flowers, so building a business around flowers hasn’t been unexpected.
Flower farms are blooming across America - and surprisingly in Milaca as the demand has grown for local, fresh-cut flowers.
By all accounts, there are three flower farms in the Milaca, with one, the Smith’s Rusty Shovel Gardens, located right in the heart of the city at 345 Second Avenue NW.
Amy Smith is a teacher, while Greg is a plumber by trade.
“Since I’m a teacher, I have summers off,” Amy Smith said.
Free time and a love of gardening was the perfect recipe for the creation of Rusty Shovel Gardens.
“One day I was attending a lecture group on cut flowers,” Amy Smith recalled.
“I geeked out,” she said.
Smith says she researched flower farms and cut flowers. She learned all she could about the two, and how to create a flower farm.
“I definitely had the passion to do it,” Smith said.
But did they have the location?
“When I showed an interest in doing it, my husband’s first question was ‘Where are you going to do it?’” she said.
The couple had to look no further than their yard, and the yards of a few neighbors who generously made their yards available to the fledging endeavor.
Amy Smith planned for months, bought seed and tubers and her basement became a seed growing station. Fifty flats of seedlings were born, she said.
The Smiths dug sod, brought in manure, laid irrigation and landscape fabric, she added.
Amy Smith gained the confidence to move forward with growing her business after Rusty Shovel Gardens’ first year of operation.
Three years later, Rusty Shovel Gardens has grown exponentially.
With about 80 percent of all flowers being imported, and most of those being transported for hundreds of miles over several days, the variety and lifespan of most store-bought flowers can be very limited.
Flower farms such as Rusty Shovel Gardens extremely shortens the distance from the garden to your vase.
“Buying local supports local, Amy Smith said.
Through Rusty Shovel Gardens, the Smiths provide fresh cut flowers locally for small events and weddings. She has started teaching classes and offering garden tours at the flower farm.
Flowers - including tulips, cosmos and their specialty, dahlias - are available from a flower stand at the house which is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Their flowers are also available at The Bee, a coffee and boutique shop located at the Milaca Junction at 1002 Fifth Street SE. To stay up to date with their flower stand dates and times, visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rustyshovelgardens.
Rusty Shovel Gardens also offers to its customers a subscription service, with fresh-cut flowers provided on a regular schedule with limited delivery and pick-ups at Coffee Corner locations in the area. Flowers can also be ordered on Rusty Shovel Gardens’ website, www.rustyshovelgardens.com.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.