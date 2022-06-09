 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

Flower farm blossoming in Milaca

  • 0
Rusty Shovel Gardens
Buy Now

Amy Smith of Rusty Shovel Gardens opened the flower stand to display her crop of spring tulips.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Rusty Shovel Gardens brings tradition of fresh-cut flowers home

Amy Smith said she has been a one hundred percent avid gardener all her life.

Smith was raised in the garden by her mother, an avid gardener herself.

“My mother recalls me picking all of her spring tulips and violets and giving them to the neighbors in little posies only to discover her garden had been robbed of its beauty,” according to Smith.

So when Smith and her husband Greg moved to Milaca years ago, there was never any doubt the Smiths would have a garden.

But a flower farm? That probably wasn’t the view from inside the couple’s crystal ball.

However, Amy Smith says she finds joy in watching people’s reactions as they receive flowers, so building a business around flowers hasn’t been unexpected.

Flower farms are blooming across America - and surprisingly in Milaca as the demand has grown for local, fresh-cut flowers.

By all accounts, there are three flower farms in the Milaca, with one, the Smith’s Rusty Shovel Gardens, located right in the heart of the city at 345 Second Avenue NW.

Amy Smith is a teacher, while Greg is a plumber by trade.

“Since I’m a teacher, I have summers off,” Amy Smith said.

Free time and a love of gardening was the perfect recipe for the creation of Rusty Shovel Gardens.

“One day I was attending a lecture group on cut flowers,” Amy Smith recalled.

“I geeked out,” she said.

Smith says she researched flower farms and cut flowers. She learned all she could about the two, and how to create a flower farm.

“I definitely had the passion to do it,” Smith said.

But did they have the location?

“When I showed an interest in doing it, my husband’s first question was ‘Where are you going to do it?’” she said.

The couple had to look no further than their yard, and the yards of a few neighbors who generously made their yards available to the fledging endeavor.

Amy Smith planned for months, bought seed and tubers and her basement became a seed growing station. Fifty flats of seedlings were born, she said.

The Smiths dug sod, brought in manure, laid irrigation and landscape fabric, she added.

Amy Smith gained the confidence to move forward with growing her business after Rusty Shovel Gardens’ first year of operation.

Three years later, Rusty Shovel Gardens has grown exponentially.

With about 80 percent of all flowers being imported, and most of those being transported for hundreds of miles over several days, the variety and lifespan of most store-bought flowers can be very limited.

Flower farms such as Rusty Shovel Gardens extremely shortens the distance from the garden to your vase.

“Buying local supports local, Amy Smith said.

Through Rusty Shovel Gardens, the Smiths provide fresh cut flowers locally for small events and weddings. She has started teaching classes and offering garden tours at the flower farm.

Flowers - including tulips, cosmos and their specialty, dahlias - are available from a flower stand at the house which is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Their flowers are also available at The Bee, a coffee and boutique shop located at the Milaca Junction at 1002 Fifth Street SE. To stay up to date with their flower stand dates and times, visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rustyshovelgardens.

Rusty Shovel Gardens also offers to its customers a subscription service, with fresh-cut flowers provided on a regular schedule with limited delivery and pick-ups at Coffee Corner locations in the area. Flowers can also be ordered on Rusty Shovel Gardens’ website, www.rustyshovelgardens.com.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK