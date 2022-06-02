FARM: Immersive theater performance set to debut in Princeton

Sod House Theater, an accessible theater company based out of Minneapolis, is making its way to Princeton on June 5.
Co-founder of Sod House Theater, Darcey Engen, helped kick-start the program in 2011 with the goal of making theater more accessible to the communities with limited access to the arts.
“We always want to make theater totally and absolutely and radically accessible for everybody,” Engen said.
As a theater professor and chair of the theater department at Augsburg University, Engen believes theater is for everyone which is why she helped build Sod House Theater.
Sod House Theater brings theater performances outside of Minneapolis and the Twin Cities to create equal access to those performances.
“We’ve been all over the state and we mostly go to really small towns,” Engen said. “We are much more driven to go to towns where theater might not be as accessible. So, we really looked at Princeton and it seemed like a great place so we reached out to try and make a connection.”
Sod House Theater also aims to tour shows that have a significant cultural and social meaning to current events in Minnesota. They also try to pull in local actors and performers from the towns they visit to further involve the community.
The first show Sod House Theater toured was called “The Cherry Orchard” which is a classic Russian play about a woman who loses her family estate.
“We did this play at a time when the state of Minnesota was going through a rash of foreclosures here in the twin cities, including many farm foreclosures in greater Minnesota,” Engen said. “It became really satisfying because audiences left the experience coming up to us with tears in their eyes, thanking us and we were just hooked.”
Now in their 11th season, Sod House Theater is touring an originally devised show called “FARM.”
FARM is the first in a two part series with the show “TABLE” as its sequel. FARM is described as a meditation on the history of farming alongside reflections of what the future of farming might look like in Minnesota.
Engen described the show as having sweeping images, dream-like dance sequences and a funny comedic take on a family meal on a farm with themes of hard work, community celebrations, and dangerous storms.
“FARM is the idea of bountiful, spring, planting and things coming up from the ground,” Engen said.
TABLE, on the other hand, focuses more on harvest season and will be performed in the fall. TABLE will be a longer event which includes a meal made from the harvests of local farmers.
“We want to bring attention to great chefs, farm to table restaurants, and local farmers,” Engen said about TABLE.
Both FARM and TABLE are immersive experiences which will involve its audiences by bringing them close to the action and breaking the fourth wall of theater. Audiences will also be standing and moving throughout the performance of FARM as they are guided through four different sections of the show.
FARM will feature a live band playing original music written specifically for the show based on conversations Engen had with real Minnesota farmers.
“The music that was written originally for FARM came out of interviews we did last summer with farmers,” Engen said. “We traveled around and visited with four farmers around the state and they shared with us about what life was like and walked us around the farm.”
Sod House Theater is bringing their performance of FARM to Alpha and Omega Pizza Farm and Event Center on Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m. where those in attendance can enjoy pizza alongside the show.
The show is free for those interested in attending, but donations will be accepted and free reservations are available online at https://www.sodhousetheater.org/.
“I want to see theater and the arts become a value and to be demanded, I don’t want to see the arts go away,” Engen said. “Theater is not something other than your life. Theater is something for everybody.”
