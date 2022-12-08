Family Medicine Clinic through Mille Lacs Health System now open

Mille Lacs Health System’s Family Medicine Clinic in Milaca held its open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 30. In the front row from left to right are Tammy Paff, Milaca city manager; Bill Nelson CEO of Mille Lacs Health System; Carrie Vesel president of the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce; and on the far right is Dave Dillan, mayor of Milaca.
Mille Lacs Health System’s Family Medicine Clinic in Milaca held its open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 30. In the front row from left to right are Tammy Paff, Milaca city manager; Bill Nelson CEO of Mille Lacs Health System; Carrie Vesel president of the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce; and on the far right is Dave Dillan, mayor of Milaca.
Healthcare services in Milaca have returned to the former Fairview Clinic building with the open house and the opening of the new Mille Lacs Health System Family Medicine Clinic as of Monday, Dec. 5.
The new clinic will provide physical therapy and chiropractic services alongside clinical appointments with providers, a laboratory for blood work, nurse injections, blood pressure checks, immunizations, and radiology.
Anthony Hass, D.C. and Chad Barthelemy, P.T. will be relocating to the new facility to continue to provide their physical therapy and chiropractic services which they previously provided through the Mille Lacs Health System at 1000 Fifth Street SW at the Milaca Junction.
The Milaca clinic is also fully staffed by an experienced team of physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.
“We are especially pleased that we have a fresh, large new space for chiropractic, rehab and physical therapy. The trusted and popular team of Tony Hass, D.C. and Chad Barthelemy, P.T. who have worked at our Chiropractic and Physical Therapy of Milaca facility are already taking appointments as of Dec. 5 in our new facility. Expanded rehab services such as wound care and occupational therapy will be added as needed,” said Bill Nelson, CEO of Mille Lacs Health System in a prepared statement.
Mille Lacs Health System signed a lease in June of 2022 for the space of the former Fairview Clinic located at 150 10th Street NW with owner Carvin Buzzell, occupying 20,000 of the building’s 33,000 square feet.
The new facility held its open house on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and began serving patients on Monday, Dec. 5.
“We were so pleased to see so many visitors to our Open House on Wednesday night, “ Nelson said. “Many expressed their excitement and gratitude for a large, convenient family medicine clinic in Milaca again. It was fun for our staff to show them around the newly remodeled facility as many remembered the building well from prior visits to the hospital and clinic on the site.”
“Opening a family medicine clinic in Milaca has been a long-time dream for Mille Lacs Health System, knowing how important it is for people to have high-quality healthcare nearby,” Nelson added. “We look forward to serving Milaca and surrounding communities and becoming a trusted neighborhood resource for all. As a rural non-profit health system, it is our mission to help optimize the health of Mille Lacs County residents and visitors, with this clinic playing an important role. We’re excited to be here.”
The Milaca Family Medicine Clinic is now accepting appointments and assisting patients. Same day appointments are also available. To schedule an appointment, call the clinic at 320-532-3154.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.