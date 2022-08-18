Equestrian dance adds artistic flair to the County Fair

Blue Horse Theatre brings a unique art form to the fair through its horse dance partners
The Mille Lacs County Fair is home to many animal related events and exhibits, but this year a new animal related entertainment opportunity brought some magic to the fairgrounds.
Blue Horse Theatre is a traveling equestrian dance and art theatre and performs dances with their two horses, Masabi and Blue, in a renaissance style show.
The performers wore costumes full of color, flowy fabrics, and structure reminiscent of outfits worn throughout history. The horses also had their own kind of costume with horns strapped to their foreheads to make them look like unicorns.
Blue Horse Theatre got its start after its two founders bonded over their shared love of horses, art, and renaissance festivals.
Jerusha Steinert works as a professional horse trainer and met her co-founder of Blue Horse Theatre, Dara Grimmer, when Grimmer needed help training one of her horses.
“I met Dara because she had a horse for me to train and as we got talking, we realized we had some similar outfit choices. She asked me if I had worked at the renaissance festival, and we realized we had both worked at the Minnesota renaissance for years and never had met,” Steinart said. “We were talking about what a shame it was that at the Minnesota State Fair there was only the joust and how cool it would be to have a liberty act or something a little different with horses because it was a place we loved so much. So, we started trying to build an act.”
The first dance the pair created with their horses was called a guarasha dance which is a dance that has been done with horses for many years and involves a long pole as a prop.
The dance is typically very structured, but the pair wanted to make the dance their own by adding free-flowing movements.
Steinart and Grimmer built their dances with Grimmer’s past experience as a dancer herself.
“I’ve done a lot of improv dance out at the renaissance festival. I’ve danced with individuals, and other things at the festival,” Grimmer said. “What was wonderful to me, was learning a new skill with the horses and getting to do the liberty and stuff like that. But it’s a give and take. It’s like communicating with your dance partners in a human form, but also in a horse form, and I fell in love.”
However, after they began performing their dances at fairs throughout the state, Steinart and Grimmer realized they would need more help. So, they reached out to some of their friends they both knew through the renaissance festival and horse training.
Their search for more dance partners and helpers with their show brought them to Kelly Williams, Alyssa Adair, Jennifer McLaughlin, and Kelly-Jo Holt.
Now Blue Horse Theatre has their two horses, two riders, two dancers, a costume designer, and a dancer in training, allowing the traveling theatre the opportunity to explore new dances.
But the horses have just as much say in the creation of their new dances as the people do.
“The horses have just as much creative input in what we do, as we do. We call Masabi, my main partner, our artistic director,” Steinart said.
“We do a lot of trial and error with the different props we bring in. It’s constantly changing. It has to fit the music and the horse. Each horse has things he’s better at and we assign things based on that,” Williams said.
This year at the Mille Lacs County Fair, the group performed around five dances with their horses each show including their guarasha dance. The group also performed some of their dances using aerial silks and isis wings to create a show with a lot of artistic movement.
While the dances are a big part of their show, Blue Horse Theatre also creates art pieces as a part of their shows, starting four pieces with their first show of the day and working on them with each show they do afterwards.
“The art will change from show to show. There’s a period of time usually where I have no idea what’s going on. I work it in a song and I look up and it’s totally different,” Steinart said. “Now there’s four art pieces we do in our shows, bringing more emphasis to making and how the partnership with each other and the horses creates the art.”
Since Blue Horse Theatre incorporates art in multiple forms within their shows, they often rely on improvisation to help them through it, especially when it comes to working with the horses.
“Improvisation is a big part of the show because horses are unpredictable and you can’t make them do anything,” Williams said.
“If your dance partner, Masabi, is tired and doesn’t want to do the thing you asked, you have to have a plan B. We try to make it fun when we make mistakes because there’s really no point in holding it in,” Steinart said.
With each of their performances at the Mille Lacs County Fair this year, Blue Horse Theatre focused on spreading their main purpose of creating their theatre in the first place.
They wanted people to understand the connection between art and horses and how that connection is attainable.
“It’s about creative dance, art, and fun,” Steinart said. “Our main focus is to let people know that art and horses, while they have a connection, they’re attainable. This is something that we can all have a part in and I love it.”
Blue Horse Theatre performed multiple days and times throughout the county fair. To learn more about them, visit their website at https://bluehorsetheatre.com/ .
