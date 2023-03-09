Elementary students raise over $3,000 for Milaca food shelf

Students at Milaca Elementary School presented Brenda Van’t Hof from the Milaca Food Shelf with a check in the amount of $3,300 which students raised through the I Love to Read month read-a-thon during the wrap-up pep fest on Friday, March 3.
Milaca Elementary School’s (MES) celebrations of I love to Read month in February came to a close with a pep fest to wrap-up the festivities on Friday, March 3.\
During the pep fest, Principal Steve Voshell addressed the student body to inform them about the total hours they read for the month and the total raised for the Milaca Food Shelf.
I love to Read month encourages students to read through a read-a-thon which helps raise money for the Milaca Food Shelf and also offers rewards to the students who meet their reading goals.
This year, the student body at MES read a total of 4,749 hours and raised $3,300 for the food shelf which will last the food shelf around two years, according to a Milaca Food Shelf representative Brenda Van’t Hof.
The theme for I love to Read month at MES this year was Reading Road Trip to match curriculum taught to the students as well as a theme in one of the books by author Erin Soderberg Downing who visited the student on Feb. 24.
The pep fest began with a group of Milaca fifth grade cheerleaders leading the school in two cheers to come together over a love for reading, followed by groups of students rapping along to Dr. Seuss books similar to how their teachers rapped the books during the kick-off pep fest at the beginning of February.
Other features of the pep fest was a relay race with a group of students, and a visit from Dr. Seuss characters Thing One and Thing Two.
Sponsors of the MES I love to Read month activities and read-a-thon were the MES PTO who assisted with bringing in author Erin Soderberg Downing and the Bingo reward for the students, and Kwik Trip who provided coupons for pizza or salad to each student who completed the reading goal. Other sponsors who assisted with the Bingo reward were Santa Lucia’s Ice Cream, Dairy Queen, Back Alley Bowl, Milaca Unclaimed Freight, Koch’s Hardware, Subway, and Milaca High School activities and athletics.
MES’s celebrations of I Love to Read month will return in February 2024 for more reading fun.
