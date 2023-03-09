 Skip to main content
Editorial: Task force would help guide state through aging population growth

  • Updated
— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.

Aging services in Minnesota are many and varied. From funding for long-term care and home health care services to nutrition programs to affordable senior housing to home improvements to protection from predators and discrimination.

These services cost millions of dollars each year and are offered through state departments and agencies including the Department of Human Services (DHS), Department of Health, Department of Public Safety, the Attorney General’s office, Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA), and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Aging services are also administered through local governments and the state’s seven Area Agencies on Aging.

