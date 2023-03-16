 Skip to main content
Editorial Board role in changing world

Peggy Bakken
Angelica Klebsch
Stephanie Klinzing
Luther Dorr
Keith Anderson
Tom West
Chuck Slocum
John Gessner

Why should the opinions of an editorial board hold any value in our world? After all, there is no shortage of opinions from your mom, dad, grandparents, neighbor, boss, co-workers, elected officials, or the person who changes your oil. Social media and our technology-driven world have made opinion-sharing as common as breathing.

This dissemination of ideas and thoughts is good, but the perspective is often singular, the opinion of one individual. Again, there is nothing wrong with that, but there is also great value in the combined thoughts and opinions of several people who are tasked with dissecting and offering solutions to an issue, which is what we attempt as an editorial board.

