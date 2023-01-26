 Skip to main content
East Central Regional Library board considers offering naloxone at branch locations

The East Central Regional Library Board is considering having naloxone on-hand at branch locations. At this point in time, the board is in the very early stages of considering the possible addition.

Naloxone, or narcan, is a drug that quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.” Moreover, it reportedly does not have any effects on someone who does not have opioids in their system – allowing it to be administered in situations where a person is unsure if someone has overdosed or not. Examples of opioids are heroin, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and codeine.

An error occurred