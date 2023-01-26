East Central Regional Library board considers offering naloxone at branch locations

The East Central Regional Library Board is considering having naloxone on-hand at branch locations. At this point in time, the board is in the very early stages of considering the possible addition.
Naloxone, or narcan, is a drug that quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.” Moreover, it reportedly does not have any effects on someone who does not have opioids in their system – allowing it to be administered in situations where a person is unsure if someone has overdosed or not. Examples of opioids are heroin, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and codeine.
Mille Lacs County Commissioner Genny Reynolds, who sits on the ECRL Board, said having the naloxone on-hand would be comparable to having AEDs, used when someone enters cardiac arrest. In an email, ECRL’s Executive Director Carla Lyddon said staff are provided with training on how to use an AED where one is present. “Similarly, training would be offered to staff who work in locations that have naloxone on hand – the Hope Network provides free training.”
The Steve Rummler Hope Network (SRHN) presented to the library board recently about the possibility of having naloxone available at ECRL. Lyddon said the conversation originated when Recovering Hope Treatment Center in Mora approached the branch there about having naloxone on-hand. The network and treatment center work together, Lyddon said.
The SRHN’s mission is stated on their website. They aim to “heighten awareness of the opioid crisis, address its impact on the physical and emotional burdens of addiction and chronic pain, and improve the associate care processes.” That mission breaks down to overdose prevention, education and advocacy. Through overdose prevention, SRHN partners with organizations and businesses across the state to offer a Naloxone Access Point (NAPs), where individuals can publicly access intramuscular naloxone and fentanyl test strip kits. These are provided free of charge.
Currently, there are three NAPs nearby, according to SRHN’s website – in Mora, at Recovering Hope Treatment Center, in Onamia at Mille Lacs Health System and a private business in Princeton.
According to a previous report presented by Community Health Services Administrator Kristine Klopp, 412 deaths in 2019 were due to opioids in Minnesota. That number has increased and now doubled – there were 685 deaths in 2020, 924 deaths in 2021. In Mille Lacs County, according to a Minnesota Department of Health profile, there were nine deaths due to opioid overdoses in 2020 and 17 in 2021. That same profile stated that emergency room visits for nonfatal opioid overdoses have increased in the county; in 2020, there were 89, and in 2021, that number was slightly reduced to 87.
At this point, the ECRL board is “simply continuing this conversation and deciding whether to move forward,” Lyddon said. Lyddon noted that, should the branches have naloxone to administer in the event of an emergency, staff “would not be required to provide assistance as a part of their job.” Instead, “the tools would be available for trained individuals if they choose to assist,” just as the AED is. Like an AED, ECRL is considering having the naloxone on-hand in the event of an emergency. She added in an email, “There was unanimous support at the ECRL Board for doing so.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.