Driver with warrants apprehended following high-speed pursuit

A Princeton man has been charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer after trying to elude a Princeton police officer at a high rate of speed on Monday, Feb. 6.
The incident resulted in a pursuit on Highway 95 and Highway 169 where driver Dillon Bostic allegedly reached speeds of 95 m.p.h. when road conditions were reported to be very poor with up to three inches of fresh snow on the ground.
After Bostic was apprehended near 313th Avenue in Baldwin Township, a records check showed the 30-year-old Bostic to have to outstanding warrants in Mille Lacs and Sherburne counties.
The incident began when a Princeton police officer observed Bostic driving west on Highway 95 with an inoperable headlight, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. The officer began to follow Bostic, who allegedly picked up speed and was clocked by the officer’s radar driving 58 in a 50 m.p.h. zone, the complaint states.
The vehicle turned onto southbound Highway 169 and was soon going 84 m.p.h. where the speed limit s 65 m.p.h.
The officer reported that he activated his emergency lights in the area of the First Street overpass. The vehicle picked up speed, reaching 95 m.p.h. as it approached Rum River Drive South.
The vehicle exited Highway 169 at Rum River Drive S. Bostic allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, drove across Rum River Drive, and went up the Highway 169 ramp and back onto the complaint states. The officer reported that Bostic was driving between 80 and 95 m.p.h.
Near 313th Avenue in Baldwin Township, the vehicle slowed before entering the shoulder. Bostic was now allegedly driving at a speed of 18 m.p.h. before coming to a stop in the 30700 block of Highway 169, the complaint states.
Bostic was taken into custody and transported to the Mille Lacs County Jail in Milaca.
In addition to being charged with fleeing an officer, Bostic was charged with a misdemeanor count of speeding in excess of 65 m.p.h. on a highway.
