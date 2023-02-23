 Skip to main content
Driver with warrants apprehended following high-speed pursuit

A Princeton man has been charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer after trying to elude a Princeton police officer at a high rate of speed on Monday, Feb. 6.

The incident resulted in a pursuit on Highway 95 and Highway 169 where driver Dillon Bostic allegedly reached speeds of 95 m.p.h. when road conditions were reported to be very poor with up to three inches of fresh snow on the ground.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

