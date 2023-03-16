Drive-by shooting charges dismissed against Princeton man

A prosecutor with the Mille Lacs County attorneys office on Wednesday, March 8 dismissed a dangerous weapons charge of a drive-by shooting toward an unoccupied vehicle against a Princeton man.
Forty-two-year-old Dan Francis Michael was accused of firing multiple shots Feb. 3, 2022 at a vehicle parked at the Elim Home in Princeton.
Assistant District Attorney Erica L. Madore dismissed the dangerous weapons charge in a short 1-line brief.
The charge was one of two filed against Michael related to the Feb. 2022 incident. A felony charge of 1st degree damage to property remains actively open in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The property damage charge is Count I, and the dangerous weapons-drive-by shooting charge was Count II in the case against Michael.
Both counts were contested by the Michael legal team as being filed without probable cause.
Dan Francis Michael is accused in court documents of shooting out the windows of a vehicle displaying a provocative bumper sticker that was parked at the Elim Home and was subsequently charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with first degree property damage, and a drive-by shooting with a dangerous weapon- specifically a firearm.
At issue was whether a firearm was used in the alleged shooting. Michael’s legal team argued that Count II should be dismissed because the charge did not support the allegation that a firearm was used in the offense.
No firearm was seized as evidence in regards to the allegations, nor was there a witness that observed a firearm being used. No bullets, bullet holes, casings, or propellants were found at the scene of the alleged crime that supported the use of a firearm, according to court records filed by Michael’s team.
“The State failed to produce evidence amounting to probable cause that a “firearm” was used in this incident,” records state.
In its argument, Michael’s team stated that in the State v. Haywood, the Minnesota Supreme Court held that “an air-powered BB gun is not a firearm” under the felon-in-possession statute and that Minnesota’s felony “drive-by-shooting” law requires that a person specifically use a “firearm,” not a BB gun, air gun, or any other type of instrument that does not expel a projectile greater than .18 inches with the “force of gunpowder, combustion, or some other explosive force.”
Earlier this week in a contested omnibus order filed Monday, March 13 by Judge Matthew Quinn, the Michael request to dismiss Count I was denied.
In that request, the Michael legal team argued that a year after the incident, the suspect in the alleged shooting remained unidentified and investigators did not search Michael’s vehicle, person, or residence, and consequently no evidence relating to the alleged incident was discovered in Michael’s vehicle, on his person, or in his residence- so in effect, the State failed to produce sufficient evidence establishing probable cause that Michael committed the alleged offense.
But Judge Quinn, in his March 13 order, ruled that probable cause exists to suspect Michael committed Count I- criminal damage to property in the first degree.
Judge Quinn agreed that evidence supported the Michael claim that the suspect in the shooting was not identifiable. But he stated that’s where his concurring with the defense ended.
Evidence of phone calls threatening damage to a vehicle at the Elim Home, and video surveillance of the alleged shots coming from a uniquely colored truck resembling a truck allegedly operated by Michael at the time of the shooting matched a truck observed at Michael’s residence. In addition, Quinn stated, a lack of a confession from Michael was not evidence that he did not commit the alleged crime.
“The court concludes the State has presented evidence likely to be admissible at trial,” Quinn wrote.
As of Tuesday, March 14, no further court hearings are scheduled on the docket in Mille Lacs County District Court.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
