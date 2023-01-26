Down through the years with Milaca’s Fransen Decorating

Celebrating its 100th anniversary as oldest union painting contractor in Minnesota
Since 1923, Fransen Decorating, Inc. has provided the Midwest with quality paint and wallcoverings.
Now in its third generation of Fransen ownership, Fransen Decorating, Inc. has reached its 100th year of operation.
Fransen Decorating got its start in Chicago in 1923 by Harry Fransen, an immigrant from Sweden, who at the age of 16, started painting for the railroads.
“He started in Chicago and moved to Minneapolis doing a lot of railroad station buildings and stuff like that. He came to Milaca in the early 40s, still painting all over, everywhere,” Jackie Hjort said.
Hjort is the granddaughter of Harry Fransen and is also the co-owner of Fransen Decorating, Inc. with her cousin John Fransen Jr.
According to Hjort, Fransen Decorating, Inc. started doing mostly residential, retail, and some commercial work.
When Harry Fransen first moved to Milaca bringing the business with him, he most likely operated it out of his home.
“Grandpa, he farmed when he first moved here, that’s why he moved here. The first pictures we have from the building (the same building currently housing Fransen Decorating) are from the early 50s. He would have operated mostly from his home,” Hjort said.
After Harry Fransen passed away in 1965, his sons Gene Fransen and John Fransen Sr. took the mantle as business owners. The boys began painting for their father when they were young and managed the business until their retirement. The Gene and John grew the business away from the residential and retail market towards the pursuit of commercial clients and projects.
“We did retail sales for a lot of years. That was a hard decision to close that retail end of it, but the commercial part of it was taking over and retail stuff wasn’t worth it to us anymore, at the time it made more sense to let that go,” Hjort said.
Hjort’s father, Gene Fransen, retired in 1990 which is also when Hjort and John Fransen Jr. took over as owners.
“John’s dad (John Fransen Sr.) worked for us for a few years after that just helping with estimating and consulting until he retired. We’ve been here ever since then,” Hjort said. “We started with a good foundation, our grandpa had a good thing going that our dads picked-up and we picked-up from there.”
As third generation owners, Hjort and John Fransen Jr. saw Fransen Decorating, Inc. change and grow over the years with moving from paper and hand-written ledgers to computers, among other things.
“When I started working for them (Gene Fransen and John Fransen Sr.), we did all the bookkeeping by hand, we didn’t have computers. Our dads upgraded to a microfilm process to see a blueprint on a big projector screen, that was a big step for them and now it’s all digital. You don’t get a hard blueprint anymore,” Hjort said.
Hjort also mentioned that the products they have been able to use for the projects have changed to be more environmentally friendly.
“Products are changing. Back when our dads were here and I first started working here, there were a lot of oil based products and shellac based products and those are not used anymore,” Hjort said.
Hjort said Fransen Decorating, Inc. has worked on a lot of interesting and unique projects in schools, government buildings, jails, and other commercial facilities. However, John Fransen Jr.’s favorite projects to work on are the newer schools because of the unique design and architecture of the buildings.
“It’s interesting from start to finish to see the finished product at the end,” John Fransen Jr. said.
Fransen Decorating, Inc. has worked on projects across the Midwest with its work all over Minnesota, in Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
But the work the business does would not be possible without the relationships it has with its crew and its clients.
“Lots of things happen over the years. We’ve had excellent people working for us, we still maintain friendships. I think our crew is probably our biggest asset,” Hjort said. “We have maintained relationships with companies that our dads and even our grandpa have worked with, we’re still working with them. That really means a lot I think. Those relationships are what keep you strong and keep you going.”
As one of the oldest union painting contractors in Minnesota, Fransen Decorating, Inc. is planning to celebrate its 100 year anniversary with its employees sometime this spring during one of its annual employee appreciation events.
Hjort went on to say that it is neat the business has made it to its 100th year anniversary.
“It’s kind of neat to see that. You don’t always look at that vision that far ahead when you’re young, but when you get there it’s kind of cool to look back and be happy that you made it,” Hjort said.
With everything Fransen Decorating, Inc. has to be grateful for this year, Hjort said they are most grateful to be able to continue their work in of Milaca.
“We’re thankful that we’re here. This is a great town, we have lived here our whole lives and our dads lived here all their lives. It’s a good place to be,” Hjort said. “We’re grateful for our customers here in town. We’re happy to be here.”
Fransen Decorating, Inc. is located at 214 First Street West.
