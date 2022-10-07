Kelsey Dorr, a 2019 Princeton High School grad in her fourth year of tennis at St. Catherine’s College, St.Paul, has qualified for the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) National Small College Championships Oct. 13-15 in Rome. Ga.
She was the No. 2 seed in the 96-player field of the Division III Women’s Midwest Regional at Gustavus College, St. Peter, and lost on Sept. 26 to No. 1 seed Sabrina Tang of Wisconsin-Whitewater 5-7, 7-6 (4), 2-6 in the championship match.
As the No 2 seed she had a first-round bye, beat Anna Lee of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 6-0, 6-4 and then beat Martina Garcia of the College of St. Scholastica 6-0, 6-1. She advanced with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Molly Austin of Gustavus and then beat Gianna Nikoleit of Gustavus 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Dorr is the first St. Catherine’s player to qualify for the ITA Small College Championships. She has also played the last two seasons in the Division III national tournament.
The ITA National Small College Championships are comprised of eight regional champions, eight runners-up (and/or at-large selections) and will be held at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome.
