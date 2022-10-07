Kelsey Dorr, a 2019 Princeton High School grad in her fourth year of tennis at St. Catherine’s College, St.Paul, has qualified for the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) National Small College Championships Oct. 13-15 in Rome. Ga.

Sports Dorr advances.jpg

She was the No. 2 seed in the 96-player field of the Division III Women’s Midwest Regional at Gustavus College, St. Peter, and lost on Sept. 26 to No. 1 seed Sabrina Tang of Wisconsin-Whitewater 5-7, 7-6 (4), 2-6 in the championship match.

