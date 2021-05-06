District 10 - Mille Lacs area

• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling, AIS compliance, and ATV activity in the Isle and surrounding areas. Several calls were fielded regarding youth operation of ATVs. Griffith also spent time investigating a trespass complaint. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license, fishing after revocation, and using game fish as bait.

• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ATV, boating, fishing, and turkey hunting activities. Enforcement action was taken for no license, ATVs on the roadway, an off-highway motorcycle on the highway, and driving down a closed trail in a wildlife management area. Assistance was given to other law enforcement personnel for an individual who was at a public access causing alarm to anglers trying to use the access. Drugs played a large role in the individuals extremely odd behavior.

District 12 - Princeton area

• CO Nathan Benkofske (Milaca) reports checking anglers and enforcing ATV laws. A case was investigated originating from a TIP to a Nebraska CO about Minnesota hunters traveling there to hunt turkeys. State forest lands were patrolled and assistance was given to the Sherburne County Sheriff?s Office with a hit-and-run suspect who fled in Zimmerman.

