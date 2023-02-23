Desserts and conversation expand PHS seniors’ professional skill sets

Seniors at Princeton High School had a sweet treat on Thursday, Feb. 16 for the Just Desserts! event in the high school media center.
Just Desserts! is an event that brings high school students and community business leaders together over desserts to help the students practice communicating on a professional level.
Each student who volunteered to attend the session rotated between the business professionals in a speed dating format. They were given three minutes to have a conversation with the professional to practice their skills.
Students were able to prepare for the session and the conversations with a sample list of questions both for them to answer and ask the professionals.
However, during the session, students were also challenged outside of the prepared questions with additional conversation skills including strong handshakes, greetings and closing a conversation, and identifying their strengths and weaknesses.
Just Desserts! is an event typically held for sophomore students every year, however, the 2023 seniors missed their chance for the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event came back in full force with 15 business professionals in attendance.
Just Desserts! will return during the 2023-2024 school year to give more students the opportunity to practice their conversation skills with business leaders.
